Free Education must be means tested – Independent Presidential candidate

Independent presidential hopeful Dr. Sam Ankrah has proposed a review of Ghana's Free Education policy.

Speaking during an interview on JoyNews' PM Express Wednesday, August 2, he suggested the policy be applied on the means of each family.

Dr. Ankrah wants students from well to do families who can afford to be excluded.

"Free Education must be means tested. We need to offload our high-end schools from the policies. We can float the schools on the stock exchange so people can buy shares," he stated.

Speaking on his independent presidential bid, he noted that the current situation in the country calls for an independent candidate.

"It is not a question of whether Ghanaians are ready for an independent candidate or not, the times call for it," he said.

The Free Education policy, introduced in 2017, makes senior high school free for all students.

The policy has been praised for making secondary education accessible to many Ghanaians.

However, major challenges such as school infrastructure, overcrowding, and teacher shortages continue to affect the program.

Critics have argued that the policy strains resources and should only apply to underprivileged students.

Reviewing the policy to target underprivileged students could improve outcomes, according to many experts.