ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Free Education must be means tested – Independent Presidential candidate

Education Dr. Sam Ankrah, Independent Presidential candidate
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Dr. Sam Ankrah, Independent Presidential candidate

Independent presidential hopeful Dr. Sam Ankrah has proposed a review of Ghana's Free Education policy.

Speaking during an interview on JoyNews' PM Express Wednesday, August 2, he suggested the policy be applied on the means of each family.

Dr. Ankrah wants students from well to do families who can afford to be excluded.

"Free Education must be means tested. We need to offload our high-end schools from the policies. We can float the schools on the stock exchange so people can buy shares," he stated.

Speaking on his independent presidential bid, he noted that the current situation in the country calls for an independent candidate.

"It is not a question of whether Ghanaians are ready for an independent candidate or not, the times call for it," he said.

The Free Education policy, introduced in 2017, makes senior high school free for all students.

The policy has been praised for making secondary education accessible to many Ghanaians.

However, major challenges such as school infrastructure, overcrowding, and teacher shortages continue to affect the program.

Critics have argued that the policy strains resources and should only apply to underprivileged students.

Reviewing the policy to target underprivileged students could improve outcomes, according to many experts.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia govt has taken an unenviable place in Ghana's economic history — Minority Leader Akufo-Addo, Bawumia govt has taken an unenviable place in Ghana's economic histo...

2 hours ago

7 killed in car crash on Kumasi-Techiman highway 7 killed in car crash on Kumasi-Techiman highway

2 hours ago

Organised Labour rejects Sunon Asoglis monetary compensation for sacked union executives Organised Labour rejects Sunon Asogli’s monetary compensation for sacked union e...

2 hours ago

NPP must be changed to New Patapaa Party – Agbodza NPP must be changed to ‘New Patapaa Party’ – Agbodza

2 hours ago

Bia East MP slams Dan Botwe over for fighting DACF administrator Bia East MP slams Dan Botwe over for fighting DACF administrator

2 hours ago

WAEC Head of Public Affairs, Mr. John K. Kapi We will name and shame schools that engages in examination malpractice — WAEC

2 hours ago

BOG cannot write off govt debt without parliamentary approval – Minority Leader BOG cannot write off govt debt without parliamentary approval – Minority Leader

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo grants presidential pardon to Mahama's Deputy National Security Coordinator Akufo-Addo grants presidential pardon to Mahama's Deputy National Security Coord...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia govt taken Ghana to the worst form of IMF programme – Ato Forson Akufo-Addo, Bawumia gov’t taken Ghana to the worst form of IMF programme – Ato F...

3 hours ago

Central Bank caused depletion of Ghanas external reserves – Minority Leader Central Bank caused depletion of Ghana’s external reserves – Minority Leader

Just in....
body-container-line