Blows between daughter and stepmother over late Rev Kwadwo Boakye funeral

03.08.2023 LISTEN

Confusion is brewing between the daughter of the late Founder and General Overseer of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church, Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, Yaa Boakye, and her stepmother, Rev. Mrs Margaret Boakye over the funeral of her father.

The late clergy daughter has declared that her father's funeral will come off as scheduled despite her stepmother securing a High Court injunction on the funeral of Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye.

The funeral, slated for Saturday, August 5, 2023, has been injuncted by the court after the widow of the late pastor, Mrs Margaret Boakye, sought its interpretation on the matter.

Similar issue happened during the one-week observation of the demise of the late pastor at the church premises, where his widow, Rev. Margaret Boakye was prevented from attending.

Since then, the widow had filed a writ at the Kumasi High Court, demanding among other things that the funeral slated for August 5, be injuncted.

She also sought the court's blessing to authenticate her marriage to the late pastor, and for this reason, she should be given the right to perform all the widowhood rights following traditions.

“A declaration that as a potential surviving widow of the late Rev. Dr. Anothony Boakye, the plaintiff is customarily and legally entitled as of right to perform and observe the requisite burial widowhood rites of her (Plaintiff's) late husband and mourn him as custom requires of a surviving widow without any form of resistance or hindrance from the defendants or anyone whatsoever,” part of the writ said.

Daughter Fights Back

However, in a post on social media, wearing a white dress with the portrait of her late father cautions that whoever is seeking to block the funeral is baying for the wrath of God.

She stated that “Those of you seeking to sow seeds of confusion should park yourselves, this is a message from God. You guys should park yourself. Those of you creating issues on social media, you are fighting with God. The congregation is not for Kwadwo Boakye, it belongs to God and he was at the helm. So you might as well go and fight God not the congregation.

“You can't fight the church and what God has said is final. Nobody can stop the funeral, I am telling you… I cannot come on social media and talk my mind.

God has asked me to warn those that want to stop the funeral. If you want trouble, then venture…” she said.

The late Rev. Anthony Boakye died on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, after a protracted illness, following which there were several issues between the widow, his family and his church.

-DGN online