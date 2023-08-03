Akufo-Addo pledges GH¢1m to support Medeama’s Champions League campaign

President Nana Akufo-Addo has pledged GH¢1million in support of Ghana Premier League champions, Medeama SC’s 2023/2024 CAF Champions League campaign.

Ghana’s Head of State made this remark during the club’s league trophy presentation at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, 2nd August 2023.

Deputy Minister for Mines and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Takwa, George Mireku Duker, led the delegation comprising chiefs from the Apinto Traditional Council, the Board Chairman of the club, Dr. Tony Aubynn, Head Coach, Evans Augustine Adotey, other management and technical team members, as well as the players.

Medeama will face Nigeria’s Remo Stars in the Champions League preliminary round on Sunday, August 20, at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The return leg is scheduled for a week later, on August 27.

“I will try to provide a million Ghana Cedis to help you in the CAF campaign. The deputy minister insists that if I’m in Ghana on the 20th, I should come to Cape Coast. I’ll see. We’ll do our best to assist in your continental engagements this year, to ensure you have a successful tilt,” said President Akufo-Addo.

President Akufo-Addo also congratulated Medeama for winning their first-ever league trophy.

The yellow and mauves amassed 60 points to beat Aduana Stars to the crown.

The triumph ends the Western Region’s 47-year wait for the league title since Sekondi Hasaacas’ victory in 1977.

“Congratulations to you, the captain, and the members of the team for this historic achievement. It’s been 47 years since a team from the Western Region won the cup. This is great. You’ve done a great job. Congratulations,” expressed President Akufo-Addo.

Medeama is also set for an international friendly with Major League Soccer club, D.C. United, at Audi Field in the USA on Saturday, October 14.

The special encounter between the two historic teams will enhance the celebration of African culture in Washington, D.C.

“I understand that you have been invited to Washington in the month of October for Ghana Week, and you’ve been invited to play against Washington D. C. Football Club. That’s going to be big. So, I wish you the best of luck for that,” shared the President, extending his well-wishes.

-citinewsroom