NPP is not a ‘kasapreko’ party; support aspirants of your choice – Richard Ahiagbah to party members

The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah has stressed that members of the party are free to support aspirants of their choice in the upcoming flagbearer election of the party.

For several months, there have been allegations that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has decided to back Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to become the next flagbearer of the party.

Many have argued that the President and other top officials of the party are doing everything possible to ensure the Vice President wins this year’s flagbearer election.

But engaging NPP communicators at the Jubilee House on Wednesday, August 2, President Akufo-Addo noted that the allegations are not only false but malicious.

“The assertions by some in the party that government is somehow allegedly ‘intimidating or cohesive party faithful to throw their weight or support behind one of the presidential aspirants…the allegation is being made that the government is putting its authority behind the Vice President. I want to say in very clear terms to you and to the world that it is a false and malicious narrative. There is not a single truth to it,” President Akufo-Addo said.

He continued, “That is why I can beat my chest to it and I can say without any fear of contradiction that there is no one in the party, there is not a single person in the NPP who can say that I have asked him or her to support this or that aspirant. I haven’t done it and I know why I haven’t done it.”

Adding to that in a post on Twitter, Richard Ahiagbah has admonished party members to support any aspirant of their choice.

He further argues that the NPP is not a party that will allow a President to impose a candidate on members.

“Ours is not a kasapreko party so, no president can foist a candidate on the party. People should not feel obliged to support a particular candidate if he/she is not their choice,” the NPP Director of Communications said.