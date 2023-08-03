MoH unable to provide documents to support payment of GHS49,608 – Auditor-General’s report reveals

03.08.2023 LISTEN

The Auditor-General is going after the Ministry of Health to cough up over GHS49,000 made as payment but without supporting documents.

In its latest report published on the website of the Ghana Audit Service, the Auditor-General said its audit of the head office of the Ministry of Health uncovered that the Ministry had no supporting documents for payments made to the tune of GHS49,608.

“We noted that between January 2021 and December 2021, three payments totalling GH¢49,608.00 were not accounted with the relevant supporting documents,” parts of the Auditor-General’s report said.

This goes contrary to Regulation 78 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378) which states that a Principal Spending Officer of a covered entity is personally responsible for ensuring in respect of each payment of that covered entity, the validity, accuracy and legality of the claim for the payment and that evidence of services received, certificate for work done and any other supporting documents exists.

The Auditor-General in his report has directed the Ministry of Health to ensure the GHS49,608 is recovered.

If the Ministry is unable to account for the money, the Auditor-General further directs that the Chief Director should be made to pay.

“In the absence of the supporting documents, we recommended that the Chief Director should recover the total amount of GH¢49,608.00 from the Financial Controller and pay same into the Auditor General’s Recoveries Accounts at Bank of Ghana failing which the Chief Director should pay,” the Auditor-General’s report noted.