Pragia operators block major road leading to Kejetia over KMA restrictions

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Tricycle operators on Wednesday August 2 protested and blocked some roads in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region leading to a gridlock in parts of the Central Business District.

The tricycle operators said they were protesting against the directive by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly KMA, to ban them from operating in Kumasi City.

The ban which came into force on July 27, 2023, according to the Transport Department of KMA is part of efforts to address traffic congestion and enhance pedestrian safety in the bustling area.

The protest initially started as a press conference at the Central Mosque in Asawase, when the tricycle operators said they had received information from security officials preventing their members from entering the city from multiple entries.

The operators following the report took to the streets and blocked some major roads leading to Kejetia, causing huge disruptions to traffic flow and daily activities.

The situation caused commuters to be stranded while some people dropped down from their vehicles to trek.

Speaking to this reporter, Financial Secretary of the Pragia Workers Association of Ghana, Seidu Rauf said cutting their operations from the Central Business District of Kumasi was going to collapse their business.

"Our members rely heavily on ferrying passengers and goods within the city center, and so restricting them from the city would adversely affect our livelihoods and render most of us jobless.

"Most of our members are unemployed graduates while others stopped working at galamsey sites as ordered by government, now they are operating tricycles but the assembly is terrorizing them with security, do they want us to engage in a robbery?" he quizzes.

The tricycle operators have vowed to embark on multiple demonstrations in the city if the KMA fails to rescind its decision.

