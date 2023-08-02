Akufo-Addo commissions ultra-modern Sewerage Facilities and Treatment systems at Ashaiman, Bankuman

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that his government is committed to improving sanitation and providing good drinking water to Ghanaians.

The President stressed this during the official commissioning of an ultra-modern Simplified Sewerage Facility and Treatment Plant at Ashaiman and the rehabilitated and expanded Bankuman Simplified Sewerage Plant.

The commissioning of the completed projects funded by the World Bank was done on Wednesday, August 2.

The new simplified sewerage network at Ashaiman comprising fifty-one kilometres (51kms) of sewer lines and a new wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of one thousand, eight hundred metre-cubed per day (1,800m3/day) is to serve four thousand, eight hundred and five (4,805) households in the community.

The plant in Bankuman has a capacity of one thousand, six hundred metre-cubed per day (1,600m3/day). It is to serve some three thousand, one hundred (3,100) households.

These projects and many others undertaken by the government through the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources are helping Ghana to make significant strides towards the attainment of the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals on water and sanitation.

Currently, access to basic drinking water services has increased from seventy-nine percent (79%) of the population in 2017-to-eighty-seven-point seven percent (87.7%) in 2021.

Access to improved toilet facilities, including public toilets, has also increased from sixty-six percent (66%) to eighty-point-eight percent (80.8%) within the same period.

At the Commissioning of the ultra-modern Sewerage Facilities and Treatment systems at Ashaiman and Bankuman, the President appealed to Ghanaians to help improve sanitation and make the country clean.

With a determination to improve sanitation, government is investing an amount of some US$1.4 billion in several water and sanitation projects nationwide.

Some of these projects have been completed, and others are still ongoing.

It is expected that over 5.3 million people will benefit from these interventions when completed.