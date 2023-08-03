Assin Ochiso Police Station not functional due to poor network connectivity - Residents beg government for help

Residents of Assin Ochiso, a community in the Assin South district of the Central Region are appealing to the government to come to their aid.

They complain of bad roads, poor telecommunications network connectivity and a surge in criminal activities within the community.

According to them, poor telecommunication network connectivity within the community has dissuaded teachers, nurses, and especially police personnel from accepting postings in the community.

In an interview with Odehyeɛba Gilbert shared on social media, the residents bemoaned the high incidence of stealing and other criminal activities due to lack of security personnel in the area.

They added that a non-functional police station, bad roads coupled with poor telecommunication network have made life very unbearable for them.

One resident said "You decide to plug your phone to charge and the next minute someone takes it away. Thieves can enter someone's farm to steal 45, 45 bunches of plantain."

Another resident underscored the point that, because of the location of Assin Ochiso, criminals are making life very uncomfortable for them. "Today, when you spread out your cocoa beans to dry, thieves come and gather them away, we need proper protection from the police", the resident worryingly stated.

A lady lamented that there are too many criminal activities including burglary and the stealing of goats are very rampant which is very worrying.

The residents are therefore appealing to the IGP George Dampare to as a matter of urgency provide them with police personnel to protect them saying, "we're also Ghanaians."