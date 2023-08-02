Allegation that my gov’t is cohesing party folks to support Bawumia false, malicious – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that he is not campaigning for any aspirant in the upcoming flagbearer election of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Since the nomination was opened for interested aspirants to pick forms, many people have claimed that the President is rallying support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The thinking of many especially, members of the NPP with affiliation to other aspirants is that President Akufo-Addo has tipped Dr. Bawumia to replace him.

In reaction, the President noted that the allegation that his government is intimidating and harassing party people to support the Vice President is false and malicious.

According to him, he has never asked anyone in the NPP to support Dr. Bawumia or any other flagbearer aspirant.

“The assertions by some in the party that government is somehow allegedly ‘intimidating or cohesing’ party faithful to throw their weight or support behind one of the presidential aspirants…the allegation is being made that the government is putting its authority behind the Vice President. I want to say in very clear terms to you and to the world that it is a false and malicious narrative. There is not a single truth to it,” President Akufo-Addo said during an engagement with party communicators.

He continued, “That is why I can beat my chest to it and I can say without any fear of contradiction that there is no one in the party, there is not a single person in the NPP who can say that I have asked him or her to support this or that aspirant. I haven’t done it and I know why I haven’t done it.”