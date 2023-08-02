Auditor General directs Korle Bu to retrieve GHS10,993 paid to formal staff for no job done

The Auditor-General has cited Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for paying close to GHS11,000 unearned salaries to five separated staff in its audit of public accounts of Ghana Ministries, Departments, and other agencies for the year ending December 31, 2022.

In the report available on the website of the Ghana Audit Service, the Auditor-General noted that the payments were made to David Okai, Emmanuel Nyadzor, Gloria Akuffor, Michael Osafo Oware, and Araba Krampah Aubin for no job done.

“Contrary to Regulation 92 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378), our review of the Electronic Salary Payment Vouchers (ESPV) disclosed that between January and December 2021, unearned salaries totalling GH¢10,992.99 were paid to five separated staff of the Hospital,” part of the Auditor-General’s report said.

The Auditor-General determined to protect the public purse has charged the Chief Executive Officer of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to see to it that the GHS10,992 is retrieved from the beneficiaries of the unearned salaries.

“We recommended that the Chief Executive Officer should ensure that the amount of GH¢10,992.99 with interest at the prevailing Bank of Ghana rate is recovered from the persons involved and paid into the Auditor-General’s Recoveries Account with Bank of Ghana, failing which the amount should be recovered from the Chief Executive Officer and the Validators,” the Auditor-General’s report said.