37 Military hospital conducts mass burial for unidentified, unclaimed bodies September 1

2 HOURS AGO

The 37 Military Hospital in Accra has announced that it will be carrying out a mass burial of unidentified and unclaimed bodies on September 1.

This was contained in a press release issued by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) on Wednesday, August 2.

"The continued storage of these unclaimed bodies causes congestion in the mortuary and affects efficiency in its day-to-day operation," the statement explained.

"It must be noted that the last time the hospital conducted mass burial was on 11 March 2017,” it added.

Relatives of deceased persons have been urged to visit the Department of Anatomical Pathology at 37 Military Hospital from August 3 to 31 to identify and claim any bodies of their loved ones.

"The public is kindly advised to take note and cooperate with the hospital for a successful exercise," the press release further noted.

If unclaimed by the deadline, the hospital will proceed with burying the unidentified corpses en masse.

GAF shared that "this pending mass burial exercise on Friday 1 September 2023" is necessary for the facility to clear space and ensure proper functioning of its morgue.

Find a full copy of the release below;

82202374851-qvmxpcb543-c95cab78-4b7a-44b8-bc1d-7b2729b1452e.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Just in....
