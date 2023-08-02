ModernGhana logo
Couple injured in accident at Tonisco

A couple was seriously injured in an accident involving four vehicles at Tonisco near Gomoa Potsin in the Gomoa East District on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway.

The accident involved a Sprinter bus, Toyota Corolla, Honda Pilot, and a Tipper truck.

The Corolla was said to have veered off its lane after it burst a tyre, hitting the back tyre of the Tipper truck, and colliding with the other vehicles.

The couple who was occupants of the Toyota Corolla sustained serious injuries and were conveyed to the Potsin Polyclinic for treatment.

An eyewitness, one Mr Ebo Anderson, narrated that the Sprinter, Tipper truck and the Honda Pilot were from Winneba direction heading towards Kasoa when the Corolla veered off its lane and hit the back tire of the Tipper truck.

As a result, the Honda had no option than to collide with the Corolla and subsequently the Sprinter.

He said, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the ambulance service were called in and had since cleared the road to ease traffic.

GNA

