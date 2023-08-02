ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Affordable must mean just affordable’ – Dafeamekpor blasts government over high prices of Pokuase ‘Affordable Housing’

Headlines Affordable must mean just affordable – Dafeamekpor blasts government over high prices of Pokuase Affordable Housing
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has expressed outrage over the pricing of the government’s new affordable housing units in Pokuase, Accra.

Dafeamekpor indicated that the prices are far too high for housing that is supposed to be affordable for the average Ghanaian.

The lawmaker took to Twitter to vent his frustration on Wednesday, August 2, stating "As a People, we can build way cheaper than these unit figures quoted by Govt as the prices of the supposed ‘Affordable Houses’. We need to get real & deliberate about these policies for our People. Affordable must mean just that: affordable."

According to figures released by the Ministry of Works and Housing, the Pokuase affordable housing units range in price from $13,800 for a one-bedroom apartment to $42,550 for a three-bedroom house.

Dafeamekpor argued that these prices are outrageous, given that the project is specifically targeted at low-income Ghanaians.

He stressed that "Affordable must mean affordable" noting that government needs to re-evaluate its policies.

Many Ghanaians have expressed similar concerns about what they perceive to be unrealistic pricing of the Pokuase housing project via social media.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

52 minutes ago

Bagbin slams Akufo-Addo for failing to withdraw taxes on sanitary pads in mid-year budget review Bagbin slams Akufo-Addo for failing to withdraw taxes on sanitary pads in mid-ye...

58 minutes ago

Blows between daughter and stepmother over late Rev Kwadwo Boakye funeral Blows between daughter and stepmother over late Rev Kwadwo Boakye funeral

58 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo pledges GH1m to support Medeamas Champions League campaign Akufo-Addo pledges GH¢1m to support Medeama’s Champions League campaign

58 minutes ago

Angry tricycle riders block Kumasi roads to protest ban Angry tricycle riders block Kumasi roads to protest ban

1 hour ago

NPP Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah NPP is not a ‘kasapreko’ party; support aspirants of your choice – Richard Ahiag...

1 hour ago

MoH unable to provide documents to support payment of GHS49,608 – Auditor-Generals report reveals MoH unable to provide documents to support payment of GHS49,608 – Auditor-Genera...

1 hour ago

From left to right: Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen NPP flagbearer race: Alan, Ken Agyapong floors Bawumia in Greater Accra, Central...

2 hours ago

H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic We're expending energies hurling invectives at each other instead of at our oppo...

2 hours ago

Affordable must mean just affordable – Dafeamekpor blasts government over high prices of Pokuase Affordable Housing ‘Affordable must mean just affordable’ – Dafeamekpor blasts government over high...

2 hours ago

A married womans prayer against a side chick can never work – Counsellor Lutterodt VIDEO A married woman’s prayer against a side chick can never work – Counsellor Lutter...

Just in....
body-container-line