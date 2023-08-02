‘Affordable must mean just affordable’ – Dafeamekpor blasts government over high prices of Pokuase ‘Affordable Housing’

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has expressed outrage over the pricing of the government’s new affordable housing units in Pokuase, Accra.

Dafeamekpor indicated that the prices are far too high for housing that is supposed to be affordable for the average Ghanaian.

The lawmaker took to Twitter to vent his frustration on Wednesday, August 2, stating "As a People, we can build way cheaper than these unit figures quoted by Govt as the prices of the supposed ‘Affordable Houses’. We need to get real & deliberate about these policies for our People. Affordable must mean just that: affordable."

According to figures released by the Ministry of Works and Housing, the Pokuase affordable housing units range in price from $13,800 for a one-bedroom apartment to $42,550 for a three-bedroom house.

Dafeamekpor argued that these prices are outrageous, given that the project is specifically targeted at low-income Ghanaians.

He stressed that "Affordable must mean affordable" noting that government needs to re-evaluate its policies.

Many Ghanaians have expressed similar concerns about what they perceive to be unrealistic pricing of the Pokuase housing project via social media.