Ghanaians duped of GH¢49.5 million in first half of 2023 – Cybersecurity Authority

The Cybersecurity Authority (CSA) has revealed that GH¢49.5 million has been lost by victims of online impersonation scams between January and July 2023.

This figure was disclosed in a public alert warning citizens about the prevailing threat of identity theft by cybercriminals.

"Online Impersonation or Identity Theft occurs when a malicious actor assumes the identity of a prominent personality such as a politician, businessman, government official, diplomat, or a credible brand for financial gain," the CSA alert on August 2, stated.

According to the CSA, 58 reports of online impersonation scams were received in the first 7 months of 2023.

"Impersonators create a fake profile or account that mimics a legitimate personality or brand to deceive unsuspecting victims," the alert explained.

The CSA urged vigilance when dealing with unsolicited communications online.

"Be cautious of unsolicited communications, especially from unknown individuals/sources. Be suspicious of any promise of jobs, protocol advantage for recruitment slots, financial gains, gifts, or lucrative opportunities," the statement cautioned.

Citizens were advised to thoroughly verify identities and conduct background checks before engaging in financial transactions online.

The CSA provided reporting channels for suspected scams and offered resources to assist victims of cybercrime.

Find a full copy of the statement below;

82202370518-1i841p5bbv-211b678c-69cf-47c1-bf5d-6441eed35bb3.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

