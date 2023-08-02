Gov’t figures on affordable housing project is expensive — South Dayi MP

South Dayi Member of Parliament Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has described the new housing project commissioned by President Akufo-Addo as expensive.

According to Mr. Dafeamekpor, the state can provide affordable housing way cheaper than the figures the government is quoting.

He said in a tweet on July 2 that per figures from the Ministry of Works and Housing, a one-bedroom under the new project would cost $20,700.

“As a people, we can build way cheaper than these unit figures quoted by Govt as the prices of the supposed ‘Affordable Houses’.

“We need to get real & deliberate about these policies for our People. Affordable must mean just that: affordable,” Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor stated.

Earlier, Member of Parliament for Bodi, Sampson Ahi said the new housing project in Pokuase in the Geater Accra Region was illegal.

He said the project required parliamentary approval but that did not happen before the president cut the sod for the commencement.

Addressing journalists in Parliament on Tuesday, August 1, Mr Ahi said “Under laying of papers in Parliament, this particular project is supposed to be laid in Parliament today but this has not been done which means the EPC agreement has not been approved in Parliament.

“So you have presented such a document to Parliament for approval and it has not even been laid yet they are there cutting sod to commence work. What does that mean? Is it a slap on parliament? Is it a disrespect to Parliament’s structures or what?

“We want to support any course to provide homes for Ghanaians but we will not support what is illegal. We think that what’s going on now is illegal because it doesn’t have parliamentary approval.”

On Tuesday, August 1, President Akufo-Addo launched an 8000-unit affordable National Affordable Housing Project at Pokuase.