‘I'm curious about GREDA activities; why are old ladies crying when dry bones are mentioned’—Sam George

Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram has said there are dubious activities the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) executives are involved in.

According to Sam George, GREDA's activities ought to be deeply probed.

He said, “Am shocked and every well-meaning Ghanaian is shocked at the irrational response of GREDA and its executive council and I think and I hope that as Ghanaians we must look at the activities of GREDA carefully especially the executive council and its members and ask ourselves why is that old ladies are crying when dry bones are mentioned."

“Because when I spoke on Joy Fm, I did not make mention to GREDA. I said real estate developers. GREDA is not the umbrella for all real estate developers. There are several real estate development companies that are not members of GREDA, nobody has spoken GREDA has taken it as their own matter,” Sam George stated.

The Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) expressed strong dissatisfaction with the claims made by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, that the real estate business in Ghana serves as a means for money laundering.

The association, in response to these allegations, has stated that it takes exception to the MP’s remarks.

GREDA vehemently denies the accusations and asserts that it maintains a close working relationship with important agencies such as the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) and the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC).

It added that the Association collaborate with other parallel state entities in their capacity as implementers of the Anti-Money Laundering Law, also known as AML (Act 749).

GREDA is thus demanding an immediate and unqualified apology from the lawmaker for making such claims without substantiated evidence.

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Pampram Sam George says the 7-day threats issued by the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) is too long.

He dared them to fast-track their threats from a 7-day ultimatum to just 24 hours.

He refuses to retract and apologise.