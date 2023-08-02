Atik Mohammed, a former General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC) has strongly criticised Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's mid-year budget review, which was presented to Parliament on Monday.

While the Finance Minister acknowledged the challenges faced by the government in restoring the economy, he also conveyed hope that the country would see a positive turnaround.

Ofori-Atta highlighted some achievements made by the government in its efforts to lead Ghana towards economic recovery.

He said, "Mr. Speaker, it is no exaggeration to say we cannot find another period in our history where so many different headwinds hit our economy at the same time with unrelenting speed and scale.

“Thankfully, as the numbers are beginning to show and as many Hon. Members of the House have indicated to me in our engagements, we have, together as a nation, turned the corner.

"Mr. Speaker, we have avoided the unimaginable, but what could have been so easily possible under different leadership circumstances.

“With a lot of effort, we have managed to avoid empty shop shelves for medicines and other essentials; we have seen no shortages of food; we have been spared the frustrating spectre of long queues for fuel at our filling stations; and, we have managed, in spite of all the challenges, to keep the lights on. Indeed, as the Psalmist said (in Psalm 118:23) this is the LORD’s doing; and it is marvellous in our eyes.

“This ‘turning the corner’ is underpinned by the investments and sacrifices we have collectively made during this difficult period since March, 2020.

"Mr. Speaker, it is important that we acknowledge some of the major milestones that this country has experienced in the last 3 years. We should be still and appreciate that despite our challenges as a country, we have been saved from many extreme conditions that others have suffered, including peace, health, security, continuous supply of power, and life itself, amongst others," Ken Ofori-Atta said.

However in a discussion on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, Atik Mohammed reacted to the Finance Minister's claims with scepticism.

Mr Atik registered his disagreement with Ofori-Atta's assessment of the economy.

According to Atik, there is no evidence to support the Finance Minister's optimistic view of the economy.

"The recovery is very sluggish and I'm being charitable. It's extremely sluggish. So, if you say we are turning the corner, I don't know who you are tickling and who you expect to laugh," he expressed.