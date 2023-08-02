ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

[VIDEO]: ‘I saw NDC flag waving in victory but winner was shot down by NPP candidate’ — Prophet reveals

Social News VIDEO: I saw NDC flag waving in victory but winner was shot down by NPP candidate — Prophet reveals
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Prophet George Clottey, the founder and leader of Hopepress Chapel International has made interesting predictions in his recent prophecies during his popular prayer program, Break The Lunch, which is livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube every day from 1pm to 2pm.

Prophet Clottey made startling revelations about an impending massive political change globally, with more young people entering and thriving in politics.

He specifically mentioned that Ghana needs prayers as undeserving persons are planning their way to the presidency through violent means.

He said, “I see the seat of Ghana vacant and I saw 7 spirits of the Lord with 12 angels who have travelled and entered a place to bring a man that has been hidden for a long time to fill the seat that was formerly vacant."

“Nonetheless, we need to pray because I saw that the chosen one has been shot down and another took over.

“I saw the NDC flag waving in victory because they thought they had won, only for it to be shot down by the candidate of the NPP. The results will be contested in court but it will not stand," he added.

He urge churches to pray fervently as the 2024 general elections draw near, highlighting that the country would experience tough times, especially political tensions between the two major parties, National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party.

Watch full video below:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CvZiXIfomnP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

20 minutes ago

A married womans prayer against a side chick can never work – Counsellor Lutterodt VIDEO A married woman’s prayer against a side chick can never work – Counsellor Lutter...

1 hour ago

'A president can make about 7000 appointments; so Ill introduce one constituency, 10 appointments' —Bawumia 'A president can make about 7000 appointments; so I’ll introduce one constituenc...

1 hour ago

I'm curious about GREDA activities; why are old ladies crying when dry bones are mentioned—Sam George ‘I'm curious about GREDA activities; why are old ladies crying when dry bones ar...

1 hour ago

Dont lie to Ghanaians; economy recovery is extremely sluggish —Atik Mohammed reacts to Ofori-Attas budget review ‘Don’t lie to Ghanaians; economy recovery is extremely sluggish’ — Atik Mohammed...

1 hour ago

Inform NDC that NPP made GHs 21 billion cut in expenditure incase they missed that page— Ahiagbah “Inform NDC that NPP made GHs 21 billion cut in expenditure incase they missed t...

1 hour ago

VIDEO: I saw NDC flag waving in victory but winner was shot down by NPP candidate — Prophet reveals [VIDEO]: ‘I saw NDC flag waving in victory but winner was shot down by NPP candi...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo commissions ultra-modern Sewerage Facilities and Treatment systems at Ashaiman, Bankuman Akufo-Addo commissions ultra-modern Sewerage Facilities and Treatment systems at...

2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Allegation that my gov’t is cohesing party folks to support Bawumia false, malic...

Just in....
body-container-line