[VIDEO]: ‘I saw NDC flag waving in victory but winner was shot down by NPP candidate’ — Prophet reveals

Prophet George Clottey, the founder and leader of Hopepress Chapel International has made interesting predictions in his recent prophecies during his popular prayer program, Break The Lunch, which is livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube every day from 1pm to 2pm.

Prophet Clottey made startling revelations about an impending massive political change globally, with more young people entering and thriving in politics.

He specifically mentioned that Ghana needs prayers as undeserving persons are planning their way to the presidency through violent means.

He said, “I see the seat of Ghana vacant and I saw 7 spirits of the Lord with 12 angels who have travelled and entered a place to bring a man that has been hidden for a long time to fill the seat that was formerly vacant."

“Nonetheless, we need to pray because I saw that the chosen one has been shot down and another took over.

“I saw the NDC flag waving in victory because they thought they had won, only for it to be shot down by the candidate of the NPP. The results will be contested in court but it will not stand," he added.

He urge churches to pray fervently as the 2024 general elections draw near, highlighting that the country would experience tough times, especially political tensions between the two major parties, National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party.

Watch full video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvZiXIfomnP/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==