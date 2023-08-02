ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
02.08.2023 Headlines

Indian Kishore Gurmukhdas under fire over alleged shady deals

By Reporter
Kishore Gurmukhdas alias Kishore AhujaKishore Gurmukhdas alias Kishore Ahuja
02.08.2023 LISTEN

Kishore Gurmukhdas alias Kishore Ahuja, a so-called Indian businessman has been caught up in an alleged shady deal involving several properties in the country including one at Osu which has caught the attention of the Economic Crime Office (EOCO).

The said property, which is the subject of this report is located at Osu right behind the Trust hospital.

The Daily Analyst has gathered that Kishore has rented out the said property to unsuspecting customers even though documents available indicate that the said property does not belong to him and carrying himself as the landlord

However, documents available to this paper indicate that, Mr Kishore does not own the said property. Instead, the property bears the name of two Ghanaians.

Therefore, the issue is why Kishore is renting out the property if, as the documents indicate, he does not own it.

A reliable source at EOCO tells this paper that this alleged questionable deal involving Mr. Kishore is what has triggered the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Daily Analyst is set to publish all the documents indicting Kishore in the coming weeks.

Stay glued for more info!!!
Source: amaghanaonline.com

Top Stories

27 minutes ago

AP - Sue Ogrocki Trump indicted over attempts to overturn 2020 election results

27 minutes ago

French and other European citizens at Niamey's Diori Hamani International Airport on Wednesday, where French soldiers were also deployed. By Stanislas Poyet AFP W.Africa bloc says military intervention in Niger 'last resort'

2 hours ago

Ken Ofori-Atta still at post is a problem for NPP —Kwesi Pratt ‘Ken Ofori-Atta still at post is a problem for NPP’ — Kwesi Pratt

3 hours ago

Abandoning the Saglemi housing project for new affordable housing waste of public resources — Basintale jabs Akufo Addo Abandoning the Saglemi housing project for new affordable housing waste of publi...

3 hours ago

Police, military officers clash with angry pragyia drivers over restrictions at KMA Police, military officers clash with angry pragyia drivers over restrictions at ...

3 hours ago

Three die in gory accident, dozens injured at Nkenkensu Three die in gory accident, dozens injured at Nkenkensu

3 hours ago

Ukraine's southern region of Odesa has been targeted repeatedly by Russian since Moscow exited a deal allowing grain exports from the southern region. By Handout UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICEAFP Russia hits Ukraine grain export route near Romania

3 hours ago

Ghana records 2 decline in HIV new infections rates for 2022 Ghana records 2% decline in HIV new infections rates for 2022

3 hours ago

NR: Tamale High court frees Savelugu MP of unlawful possession of firearms charges N/R: Tamale High court frees Savelugu MP of unlawful possession of firearms char...

3 hours ago

Slave Trade: Akufo-Addo rallies reparation for Africa Slave Trade: Akufo-Addo rallies reparation for Africa 

Just in....
body-container-line