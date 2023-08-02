UEW: Stephen Jobson Mitchual appointed Vice-Chancellor

02.08.2023 LISTEN

The Governing Council of the University of Education, Winneba, (UEW) convened on August 1, 2023, and named Prof. Stephen Jobson Mitchual as the incoming Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

His tenure is set to commence on October 1, 2023.

Prof. Mitchual brings to the position more than two decades of teaching and administrative experience within the Higher Education sector.

He holds an impressive academic background, having earned a PhD in Wood Science and Technology from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in 2014, an MSc in Wood Technology and Management from KNUST in 2005, and a BSc in Agriculture Engineering, also obtained from KNUST in 1993. Additionally, he holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Cape Coast, obtained in 1998.

Prof. Stephen Jobson Mitchual is currently a Professor of Wood Science and Technology. His journey at the University of Education, Winneba began in 2003 when he was appointed as a Lecturer in the Department of Design and Technology Education at the Kumasi Campus. He was later promoted to the positions of Senior Lecturer in 2011 and Associate Professor in 2015. In 2021, he achieved the rank of Professor by AAMUSTED.

Throughout his tenure at UEW and AAMUSTED, Prof. Mitchual has served in various capacities, including as Dean of the Faculty of Applied Sciences and Mathematics Education for the 2019/2020 academic year to 2022, Dean of the Faculty of Technical Education from the academic year of September 2017/2018 to 2020, Vice-Dean of Student Affairs for the 2007/2008 and 2015/2016 academic years, Head of the Department of Construction and Wood Technology Education from 2013 to 2015, and Examinations Officer for the 2011/2012 and 2012/2013 academic years. Presently, he holds the positions of Acting Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Acting Dean of the School of Graduate Studies at AAMUSTED.

Prof. Mitchual's contributions extend beyond his academic and administrative roles. He has been actively involved in various Boards and Committees of both the University of Education, Winneba, and AAMUSTED. He also served on the Governing Council of UEW as the Convocation representative from 2014 to 2018, and he currently serves on the Governing Council of AAMUSTED as the Acting Pro-Vice-Chancellor.

As an accomplished academic, Prof. Mitchual has garnered extensive experience in teaching and supervising projects and theses at both the undergraduate and graduate levels for over two decades. His areas of expertise encompass wood biomass-energy, wood machining, sawmill safety, and technical education matters. He has conducted several successful studies in these domains, and his research findings have been published in reputable international journals. He is a distinguished member of professional bodies, including the Society of Wood Science and Technology, USA, the American Association for Precision Engineering, USA, the Ghana Science Association, and the Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants, Ghana.