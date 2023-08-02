Two more suspects arrested in Cecilia Dapaah theft case

In connection with the alleged theft of valuable items and money from the residence of resigned Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, and her husband, Mr. Daniel Osei Kuffour, two more suspects have been apprehended.

The case prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Emmanuel Nyamekye, disclosed this information during a hearing at the Accra Circuit Court presided over by Afia Owusu Appiah on August 2.

Already, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei have been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing. Three others, namely Benjamin Sowah, Kwaku Botwe, and Malik Dauda, face charges of dishonestly receiving the alleged stolen money.

The primary suspects, Patience Botwe and Sarah Agyei, are accused of stealing personal effects belonging to Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, including assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewelry worth US$95,000. Furthermore, Ms. Botwe is alleged to have stolen six pieces of Kente cloth valued at GH¢90,000 and six sets of men's suits worth US$3,000, which belong to the former minister's husband.

Notably, Sarah Agyei, who is a lactating mother, was previously granted bail in the sum of GH¢1 million with two sureties but has been unable to meet the bail conditions since two weeks ago.

During the court proceedings, all five accused persons were absent, with DSP Nyamekye explaining that the police investigators had traveled to Tamale, leading to the arrest of the two new suspects and their inability to bring the original five accused persons to court. He further stated that investigations were ongoing in that jurisdiction.

The prosecutor informed the court that the Attorney-General intended to take over the prosecution of the case and requested a short adjournment to finalise preparations.

However, the court denied the defense counsel's request for bail. The case was subsequently adjourned to August 8, 2023, with an order for the prosecution to ensure that all accused persons are brought before the court on the next adjourned date.

