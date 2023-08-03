ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Overgrown median branches threaten safety on Kanda highway

By Dickens Ofori Asare Adjei II Contributor
Social News Overgrown median branches threaten safety on Kanda highway
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The safety of motorists on the Kanda Highway is at risk due to overgrown median branches.

These towering branches pose a significant danger to tall vehicles that can easily cause accidents and endanger the lives of drivers and passengers.

The unchecked growth of these branches has resulted in occasional smashing the tops of vehicles, creating a highly dangerous situation on the road.

The consequences of such can be dire, including loss of control, vehicle damage, and potential injuries.

Immediate action is urgently required from the authorities to address this dangerous situation on the Kanda highway.

Swift implementation of measures is essential to ensure the safety of all road users. Regular maintenance and trimming of the overgrown branches must be conducted to eliminate the risks they pose to vehicles.

To avert accidents, drivers are strongly advised to exercise extreme caution and maintain heightened vigilance while driving along this stretch of the Kanda Highway. Awareness of the potential dangers presented by these overgrown branches is crucial, and drivers should take necessary precautions to avoid any mishaps.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Bagbin slams Akufo-Addo for failing to withdraw taxes on sanitary pads in mid-year budget review Bagbin slams Akufo-Addo for failing to withdraw taxes on sanitary pads in mid-ye...

1 hour ago

Blows between daughter and stepmother over late Rev Kwadwo Boakye funeral Blows between daughter and stepmother over late Rev Kwadwo Boakye funeral

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo pledges GH1m to support Medeamas Champions League campaign Akufo-Addo pledges GH¢1m to support Medeama’s Champions League campaign

1 hour ago

Angry tricycle riders block Kumasi roads to protest ban Angry tricycle riders block Kumasi roads to protest ban

1 hour ago

NPP Director of Communications, Richard Ahiagbah NPP is not a ‘kasapreko’ party; support aspirants of your choice – Richard Ahiag...

1 hour ago

MoH unable to provide documents to support payment of GHS49,608 – Auditor-Generals report reveals MoH unable to provide documents to support payment of GHS49,608 – Auditor-Genera...

1 hour ago

From left to right: Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen NPP flagbearer race: Alan, Ken Agyapong floors Bawumia in Greater Accra, Central...

2 hours ago

H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic We're expending energies hurling invectives at each other instead of at our oppo...

2 hours ago

Affordable must mean just affordable – Dafeamekpor blasts government over high prices of Pokuase Affordable Housing ‘Affordable must mean just affordable’ – Dafeamekpor blasts government over high...

2 hours ago

A married womans prayer against a side chick can never work – Counsellor Lutterodt VIDEO A married woman’s prayer against a side chick can never work – Counsellor Lutter...

Just in....
body-container-line