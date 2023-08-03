Overgrown median branches threaten safety on Kanda highway

The safety of motorists on the Kanda Highway is at risk due to overgrown median branches.

These towering branches pose a significant danger to tall vehicles that can easily cause accidents and endanger the lives of drivers and passengers.

The unchecked growth of these branches has resulted in occasional smashing the tops of vehicles, creating a highly dangerous situation on the road.

The consequences of such can be dire, including loss of control, vehicle damage, and potential injuries.

Immediate action is urgently required from the authorities to address this dangerous situation on the Kanda highway.

Swift implementation of measures is essential to ensure the safety of all road users. Regular maintenance and trimming of the overgrown branches must be conducted to eliminate the risks they pose to vehicles.

To avert accidents, drivers are strongly advised to exercise extreme caution and maintain heightened vigilance while driving along this stretch of the Kanda Highway. Awareness of the potential dangers presented by these overgrown branches is crucial, and drivers should take necessary precautions to avoid any mishaps.