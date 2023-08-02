The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has expressed his approval of the significant GHS 21 billion reduction in the government's appropriation for the 2023 fiscal year.

Reacting to the statement on the mid-year budget review presented by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Monday, July 31 2023 on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, Mr. Nkrumah commended the government for taking such bold step, emphasising that it demonstrates the commitment to fiscal discipline.

He said, “I think one of the first things to note is that the appropriation has been reduced by GHS 21 billion and I think for those who pay attention to fiscal policy or to the fiscal framework, that is a good thing except that GHS 10 billion of that is somewhere around interest payment and the rest is spread across the various expenditure lines.

“Nonetheless, it's a reduction in the appropriation of the government expenditure and I think that it is something that should give people some comfort that we are doing well to stay within the deficit constraints that we have imposed upon ourselves."

Mr. Nkrumah also acknowledged that there are valuable lessons to be learned moving forward, particularly in bolstering relative stability as mentioned by the Finance Minister in his presentation.

Oppong Nkrumah stated, “But there are a lot of lessons that I think you know him to wait till we need to learn moving forward and one of them for example deals with bolstering their relative stability that the Minister speaks about.”

He noted that while there are ongoing calls for further budget cuts, the GHS21 billion reduction is a positive development.