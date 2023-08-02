ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘GHS21bn reduction in 2023 budget appropriation a good sign’ — Information Minister

Headlines GHS21bn reduction in 2023 budget appropriation a good sign —Information Minister
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has expressed his approval of the significant GHS 21 billion reduction in the government's appropriation for the 2023 fiscal year.

Reacting to the statement on the mid-year budget review presented by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Monday, July 31 2023 on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, Mr. Nkrumah commended the government for taking such bold step, emphasising that it demonstrates the commitment to fiscal discipline.

He said, “I think one of the first things to note is that the appropriation has been reduced by GHS 21 billion and I think for those who pay attention to fiscal policy or to the fiscal framework, that is a good thing except that GHS 10 billion of that is somewhere around interest payment and the rest is spread across the various expenditure lines.

“Nonetheless, it's a reduction in the appropriation of the government expenditure and I think that it is something that should give people some comfort that we are doing well to stay within the deficit constraints that we have imposed upon ourselves."

Mr. Nkrumah also acknowledged that there are valuable lessons to be learned moving forward, particularly in bolstering relative stability as mentioned by the Finance Minister in his presentation.

Oppong Nkrumah stated, “But there are a lot of lessons that I think you know him to wait till we need to learn moving forward and one of them for example deals with bolstering their relative stability that the Minister speaks about.”

He noted that while there are ongoing calls for further budget cuts, the GHS21 billion reduction is a positive development.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Ken Ofori-Atta still at post is a problem for NPP —Kwesi Pratt ‘Ken Ofori-Atta still at post is a problem for NPP’ — Kwesi Pratt

2 hours ago

Abandoning the Saglemi housing project for new affordable housing waste of public resources — Basintale jabs Akufo Addo Abandoning the Saglemi housing project for new affordable housing waste of publi...

2 hours ago

Police, military officers clash with angry pragyia drivers over restrictions at KMA Police, military officers clash with angry pragyia drivers over restrictions at ...

2 hours ago

Three die in gory accident, dozens injured at Nkenkensu Three die in gory accident, dozens injured at Nkenkensu

2 hours ago

Ukraine's southern region of Odesa has been targeted repeatedly by Russian since Moscow exited a deal allowing grain exports from the southern region. By Handout UKRAINIAN EMERGENCY SERVICEAFP Russia hits Ukraine grain export route near Romania

2 hours ago

Ghana records 2 decline in HIV new infections rates for 2022 Ghana records 2% decline in HIV new infections rates for 2022

2 hours ago

NR: Tamale High court frees Savelugu MP of unlawful possession of firearms charges N/R: Tamale High court frees Savelugu MP of unlawful possession of firearms char...

2 hours ago

Slave Trade: Akufo-Addo rallies reparation for Africa Slave Trade: Akufo-Addo rallies reparation for Africa 

2 hours ago

Speaker Bagbin explains parliaments slow progress on Menzgold probe Speaker Bagbin explains parliament’s slow progress on Menzgold probe

2 hours ago

Cecilia Abena Dapaah keeping 1million at home unlawful and unpatriotic – Ricketts-Hagan Cecilia Abena Dapaah keeping $1million at home unlawful and unpatriotic – Ricket...

Just in....
body-container-line