Police, military officers clash with angry pragyia drivers over restrictions at KMA

Police and military officers on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, morning clashed with pragyia (tricycle) drivers at the entrance of Racecourse Market for refusing to obey Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) orders banning them from entry into the Central Business Center in Kumasi.

Police officers on duty fired several warning shots to separate the crowd that blocked the main road leading to Kejetia and the CBD in a form of protest against the city authorities.

KMA set Monday, July 31, 2023 to ban tricycles from operating at the CBD as a way of decongesting the area and curbing indiscipline among the pragyia operators.

Some of the aggrieved drivers when speaking to Otec News lamented that the action by the authorities is politically motivated against them for being National Democratic Congress (NDC) members.

“One of the KMA guards told me that we are NDC people so we should go back to the North and work, and since here (Kumasi) is New Patriotic Party (NPP) stronghold they won’t allow us to work here,” pragyia rider said.

The drivers denied being the cause of traffic congestion in the city, a blame they rather attributed to the traders who sell on pedestrian walkways and roadsides causing both vehicular and human traffic.

“The KMA guards have been collecting bribes from commercial drivers and traders to occupy pavements and unapproved areas. If they stop these illegal acts the city will be free from congestion,” they allegedly said.

The tricycle operators maintained that the ban will render most of them jobless which will adversely affect them, a situation if not well managed, will lead to an increased in the crime rate in the city.