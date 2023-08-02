ModernGhana logo
‘Ken Ofori-Atta still at post is a problem for NPP’ — Kwesi Pratt

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper has raised questions about the continued stay of Ken Ofori-Atta in office as Minister of Finance.

Despite previous calls from some Members of Parliament from both the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for his removal from office due to the lack of confidence in him, Ofori-Atta remains in his position.

Speaking on Peace FM’s “Kokrokoo” morning show, he is wondering whether the NPP truly have capable men in the party.

He quizzes, "Does the NPP not have people again? The party has people, so where are these brilliant people? Is it only one person who understands the economy in the NPP?"

Despite presenting the mid-year budget review before Parliament on Monday, highlighting economic reforms aimed at restoring the economy and improving the living conditions of Ghanaians, Ken Ofori-Atta's continued presence as the Finance Minister still raised concerns.

He believed that having Ofori-Atta in charge of the country's finances may cause NPP.

He stated, "Don't they realize that the mere fact that it is still Ken Ofori-Atta who is in charge and presenting the budget is a problem? It's a major hurdle for them, can't they realize that?", the seasoned Journalist further asked the NPP.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

