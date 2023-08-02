Mahama’s E-blocks given modern science laboratories — Education Minister

Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has recently disclosed that the much-talked about E-block educational facilities constructed during former President John Mahama's administration are now being put to use.

The Ministry of Education has integrated modern science laboratory facilities into these E-blocks as part of the Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) programme, which aims to enhance teaching and learning in these subjects in the schools across the country.

During an interaction with selected journalists in Accra on 'The Media's Role in Shaping Education,' Dr. Adutwum emphasized that he believes in focusing on progress rather than engaging in undoing each other's work for political gains. Consequently, he stressed the importance of ensuring that the E-block facilities are populated with students and utilized to their fullest potential instead of being left to decay due to political reasons.

The Afloa E-block in the Volta Region has also been successfully populated, equipped with a modern science laboratory, and is now serving its intended purpose as state property.

''One of the significant achievements of the STEAM programme is the substantial increase in science enrollment across the country''.

Before the programme's introduction, science enrollment was at 8 percent, but with STEAM, it has risen to 15 percent, he revealed.

The Minister highlighted that STEAM provides students with opportunities to explore engineering and robotics during their Senior Secondary School years before entering university, thus preparing them for future STEM careers.

To further enhance the educational infrastructure, the Ministry has initiated the establishment of model school buildings for all Junior High Schools (JHS) nationwide. The funding for this project comes from the Arab Development Bank, and ten of these model schools are expected to be completed next year, he added.

The introduction of these modern JHS facilities is intended to boost enrollment in STEAM subjects and contribute to the overall improvement of basic education in the country.

Dr. Adutwum stressed that these changes in the education system will be implemented across all schools in the country. Additionally, the Ministry is engaging with stakeholders to update and revise the syllabus to address the evolving needs of education and provide students with a relevant and holistic learning experience.

