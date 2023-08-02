ModernGhana logo
UW/R: Concerns of ‘chop chop’ at DVLA office as official fails to account for GHS13,991 revenue

Mr. Sumaila Sensau, an official of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) in the Upper West Region has been cited in the Auditor-General’s report for the misappropriation of revenue.

In its report for the period ending December 2022, the Auditor-General said the official failed to account for revenue to the tune of GH¢13,991.

“We noted that non-tax revenue totalling GH¢16,490.80 was collected by Mr. Sumaila Sensau during the period under review. However, an amount of GH¢2,500.00 was accounted for leaving a balance of GH¢13,990.80 outstanding,” part of the Auditor-General’s report said.

This goes against Regulation 50 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019, which states that all public monies collected shall be paid in gross into the public fund account and a disbursement shall not be made from the moneys collected except as provided by an enactment.

As per its mandate, the Auditor-General is keen on recovering the revenue for the state.

The Auditor-General in his report has directed the Regional Manager to recover the amount of GH¢13,990.80 from Mr. Sumaila Sensau. If the regional manager fails, he is to cough the money himself.

“We recommended that the Regional Manager should recover the amount of GH¢13,990.80 from Mr. Sumaila Sensau and pay same into the Auditor-General’s Recoveries Account at Bank of Ghana, failing which the amount should be recovered from the Regional Manager,” the Auditor-General noted.

