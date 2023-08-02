Stay healthy by being intentional and regular with your exercise regimen — Physiotherapist

Mr. Festus Kwame Amoah Berning, a Physiotherapist at the International Maritime Hospital (IMaH) in Tema has encouraged Ghanaians to stay healthy by being intentional and regular with their exercise regimen.

"Exercising is good for the body and the mind, but it takes physical effort to maintain health and fitness," he said and explained that many people struggle with deliberately creating a workout routine that they can sustain.

Mr. Berning stated at the weekly "Your Health, Our Collective Responsibility," A Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office initiative aimed at promoting health-related communication and setting a channel for the propagation of health information in order to influence personal health choices by improving health literacy.

Speaking on the subject "Exercises for Healthy Living On A Busy Schedule," Mr. Berning stressed that exercising strengthens the muscles, improves sleep and boosts mood, builds stamina, controls sugar levels, improves brain health, reduces the risk of diseases, and reduces future healthcare costs.

According to Mr. Berning, it is important for an individual to schedule a workout routine and remain consistent because changing a routine usually leads to muscle soreness and can lead to muscle injury, which usually discourages people from exercising again.

He encouraged beginners who experience initial pains not to give up: "It is normal to experience such a reaction from the body; one must keep exercising despite the pain at the beginning. Being consistent helps prevent tightness in the muscle and helps one perform better".

He explained that the body goes through a state called "exercise pain" when one begins a new workout routine after long periods of rest. The body then has to adjust to the new task it is exposed to.

"Sometimes when we start exercising and begin to feel pain, it puts us off. It is normal to feel pain because the body is adjusting to the new routine. The muscles will get used to it after some time. Don't start with intensive exercises at the beginning; just improve it gradually," he said.

Mr. Berning emphasized that individuals should intentionally schedule workout routines despite their busy work activities and encouraged all to be disciplined and plan well to remain active even during busy schedules.

The IMaH Physiotherapist indicated that exercising regularly has the therapeutic benefits of keeping the body in shape and sustaining body function by keeping the heart pumping and active.

Adding to that, aerobic exercises such as brisk walking, swimming, and running; strengthening exercises like push-ups, weight lifting, and digging in the garden; flexibility workouts like stretches or yoga; and balance exercises such as tandem walking and toe walking all help an individual to be active and keep fit.

-CDA Consult || Contributor