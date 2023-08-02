ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo cuts sod for construction of 8,000 affordable housing units at Pokuase

Headlines Akufo-Addo cuts sod for construction of 8,000 affordable housing units at Pokuase
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

President Nana Akufo-Addo has cut sod for the construction of the Pokuase Housing project, the first initiative under the government’s new National Affordable Housing Programme (NAHP).

Through a strategic partnership with the private sector, the Pokuase project aims at providing 8,000 housing units to cater for the housing needs of Ghanaians, especially low-to-medium income earners.

By leveraging the expertise and efficiency of the private sector, the project would significantly reduce the financial burden on the government while ensuring high-quality and cost-effective housing solutions for Ghanaians.

Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony in Accra on Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo said the government would have incurred more debt in an attempt to complete the Saglami Housing Project.

“We are aware of the delays and setbacks encountered during the execution of this project. The issues about the scope of work and the money expended on the Saglemi project have been taken to the Criminal Investigations Division of the Ghana Police Service for investigation which has resulted in criminal judicial proceedings. However, in the meantime, to forestall the project from deteriorating, the Minister of Works and Government has actively engaged government, cabinet, the Ministry of Finance and the office of the Attorney General on the completion of the project.”

“It has been established that in addition to the $198 million already expended on the project, the government has to raise additional funding to the tune of $46 million to complete the infrastructural works. That is water, electricity, and drains to mitigate flooding. Further, $68 million is required to complete the buildings and other essential onsite infrastructure works like the waste holding bay, sewage treatment plants and the development of socioeconomic and civic infrastructure such as basic school, clinic and shops,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo noted that based on the assessments and having taken into account the project location and viability, the cabinet directed the Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye to explore the possibility of exposing the Saglami housing project at the current value to the private sector to complete at no further cost to the government.

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Govt committed to completing all affordable housing projects – Francis Asenso-Boakye Govt committed to completing all affordable housing projects – Francis Asenso-Bo...

1 hour ago

Senior police officer announced dead in Upper West Region Senior police officer announced dead in Upper West Region

1 hour ago

Two drivers in coma after accident on Kasoa-Winneba Highway Two drivers in coma after accident on Kasoa-Winneba Highway

1 hour ago

BoG blames Gh60billion loss on DDEP and COCOBOD loans BoG blames Gh¢60billion loss on DDEP and COCOBOD loans

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo cuts sod for construction of 8,000 affordable housing units at Pokuase Akufo-Addo cuts sod for construction of 8,000 affordable housing units at Pokuas...

1 hour ago

Dan Botwe must respect autonomy of DACF Administrator – Ahmed Ibrahim warn against interference Dan Botwe must respect autonomy of DACF Administrator – Ahmed Ibrahim warn again...

3 hours ago

Felix Kwakye Ofosu Akufo-Addo’s gov’t has been crude in its practice of nepotism — Kwakye Ofosu

3 hours ago

DEMONSTRATORS AT THE MUNICIPAL ASSEMBLY Atebubu-Amantin 'greedy' MCE must go — NPP members

3 hours ago

Dr Patrick Assuming, Economist and Financial Expert at the University of Ghana Mid-year budget review: Government hasn't ’t turned the economy around yet —Dr P...

4 hours ago

Residents use wooden benches for hospital beds due to inadequate medical equipment at Sremanu CHPS Compound Residents use wooden benches for hospital beds due to inadequate medical equipme...

Just in....
body-container-line