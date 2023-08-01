ModernGhana logo
Bawumia promises to introduce ‘One Constituency 10 Appointments Policy’ if elected President

Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced plans to introduce what he calls “One Constituency 10 Appointments Policy”.

Under this policy, all 275 constituencies in Ghana will have the opportunity to have a representative on various government boards and agencies.

Speaking after an interaction with some delegates at the Awutu Senya East constituency on Tuesday, Vice President Bawumia said that successive governments had often ignored the constituencies during appointments, and this had been a cause of concern for constituents.

“Party loyalists tell me that when the party is voted into power to form a government, they are left out

in the processes of governance. That is why I’m coming up with three initiatives which I believe that if effectively utilised the party and the government will be well integrated. The first one is appointment. Anytime there are appointments, the constituencies normally say they have been left out.”

“So what I will do is that in governance, a president can make about 7000 appointments, and we have 275 constituencies which we will add one more next year to make them 276, so my plan is that some of the 7000 appointees can come from the constituencies. My proposal is that one constituency, 10 appointments. Doing that will ensure that all the constituencies will have a total of 2760 appointmet,” Dr Bawumia stated.

-citinewsroom

