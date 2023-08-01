2024 elections will be settled in court — Prophet George Clottey predicts

FOUNDER and leader of the Hopepress Chapel International, Prophet George Clottey, has caused a stir on social media after claiming recently that the results of the 2024 general elections would be contested in court.

According to the man of God noted for his controversial prophecies, he saw in a revelation, a man not chosen by God allegedly forcing himself into the presidential seat by shooting down the one chosen by God. This, he added, would lead to the case going to the Supreme Court for a final determination.

“I see the seat of Ghana vacant and I saw seven spirits of the Lord with 12 angels who have travelled and entered a place to bring a man that has been hidden for a long time to fill the seat that was formerly vacant.

“Nonetheless, we need to pray because I saw that the chosen one has been shot down and another took over. I saw the flag of NDC waving in victory because they thought they had won, only for it to be shot down by the candidate of the NPP. The results will be contended but it will not stand”, he claimed.

The charismatic preacher made these claims during his highly patronized prayer program dubbed, ‘BREAK THE LUNCH’ which is hosted everyday live on Facebook and YouTube between 1pm and 2pm.

As Ghana prepares to hold its general elections next year with the two main political parties - the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) - both preparing their arsenals for the elections, Prophet George Clottey’s comments have since attracted a sheer amount of attention by the public who took to social media to express their opinions.

The prophet also admonished Ghanaians to pray against potential tensions that may arise between the country’s two main political parties which could lead to some terrible outcomes in the 2024 general elections.

See the prophet making the claims in the link below: