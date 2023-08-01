ModernGhana logo
Auditor-General directs GMet to go after GCAA, GACL to recover $10 million debt

The 2022 Auditor-General’s Report has revealed that Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) owe the Ghana Meteorological Agency (Gmet) a colossal amount of US$10,044,380.

Section 12 of the Ghana Meteorological Agency Act, 2019 (Act 1002) as amended states that the fees and charges accruing to the Agency in the performance of its function shall include ten percent (10%) of all landing charges and ten percent (10%) overflight charges collected by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority as well as five percent (5%) of Airport Tax collected by an aerodrome operation.

Contrary to the Act, an examination of records of Ghana Meteorological Agency by the Auditor General has revealed that Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and Ghana Airport Company Limited owed GMet a total amount of US$10,044,380 in respect of Airport passenger tax, landing and en-route charges for the period October 2019 to June 2021.

In its report for the year ending December 2022, the Auditor-General has directed the Chief Director of GMet to go after GCA and GACL to recover the debt.

“We recommended that the Chief Director should ensure that the Acting Director recovers the amount of US$10,044,380 from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and the Ghana Airport Company Limited without further delay,” parts of the Auditor-General’s report published on the website of the Ghana Audit Service said.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
