Why have African leaders not been able to prove the worth of democracy? – Sulemana Braimah

Sulemana Braimah, the Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), has bemoaned African leaders' inability to prove that democracy is the best system of governance.

He emphasized the need for good governance across Africa if democratic gains are to be safeguarded.

Unless current leaders can prove they are capable of this, Mr Braimah contends that democracy will continue to be vulnerable to interference by military elements.

In a tweet on Tuesday, August 1, Mr Braimah quizzes "What at all is preventing our leaders from offering the kind of leadership that proves that democracy remains the best form government?"

His comments come after soldiers in Niger detained President Mohamed Bazoum and announced on state television an overthrown of his government on July 26.

The coup, led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani, is Niger's fifth since gaining independence and the first in over a decade.

The incident follows a worrying trend of military takeovers in West Africa, including recent coups in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso.

This led to the region being labelled a "coup belt" by analysts.

In his tweet, Mr Braimah further lamented the lack of visionary leadership and good governance in the region.

"Why can't we have a leader who will want to be a good example and be remembered for decades, for how well they led their countries and people?" he asked.

The coup in Niger has been widely condemned by the African Union, ECOWAS, and other regional bodies who have called for constitutional rule to be immediately restored.

