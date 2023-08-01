ModernGhana logo
Covid-19 no longer a global pandemic but the negative impact still lingers — John Kumah explains govt’s refusal to scrap levy

The Deputy Minister for Finance, Dr. John Kumah has provided reasons for the government's decision to continue the 1% COVID-19 levy despite the fact that the disease is no longer considered a global health threat.

Dr. Kumah explained that the lingering effect of the global pandemic justifies government's stance on maintaining the levy.

While COVID-19 may no longer be classified as a global pandemic, he noted the financial burden it brought continues to affect the country.

He said, “In stakeholder engagement, everybody will share their opinion. It is true covid-19 is no longer a global pandemic.

“But the negative impact that came with it still lingers.

"When you look at loans, we took in the name of COVID-19, we have not been able to pay them. Also, the consequences that came with the virus not only in Ghana but the rest of the world."

“At the time when we dressed, we had to put on nose masks and all that. So, the impact was great,” Dr Kumah said.

Dr. Kumah mentioned that the levy's expiration date is set for 2024.

He expressed confidence that when that time comes, the nation will engage in a comprehensive discussion to determine the way forward regarding the levy.

He stated, "But that levy also has an expiry date, 2024. So, when we get there, the entire nation will take a decision on going forward, how we have to deal with the COVID-19 levy."

“I believe that when we get to where it was anticipated to end, as a country, we will have a conversation on what to do with it going forward,” he stressed.

