ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Alleged Asawase police murder victim hit his head against wall – Interior Minister

Headlines Alleged Asawase police murder victim hit his head against wall – Interior Minister
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery says police investigations into the death of 34-year-old Yussif Salawudeen so far reveal that the deceased died after hitting his head against a wall.

According to reports, the deceased was arrested in a swoop with 13 others at a criminal hideout at Asawase but was later released by the police after showing signs of sickness.

Providing an update on the incident to Parliament, Ambrose Dery said the case docket has been forwarded to the Attorney General for advice.

“Police commenced investigations into the circumstances surrounding the cause of his [Yussif Salawudeen] death following instructions by the Inspector General of Police and the Police Standards Bureau also initiated investigations into the professional conduct of the police officers involved and investigations have so far revealed that the police chased and arrested the victim and thirteen others and later released him to go when he showed signs of sickness but while running, hit his head against the wall and fell.”

“Post-moterm investigation was conducted on the body by Dr. Ernest Boakye of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital who gave the cause of death to be a result of the crash against the wall and the body was released to the family to be buried in line with Islamic tradition.”

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Forestry Commission commences 2023 close season today, bans hunting in forest reserves Forestry Commission commences 2023 close season today, bans hunting in forest re...

1 hour ago

Budget Debate: Finance Committee Chairman kicks against tax exemptions Budget Debate: Finance Committee Chairman kicks against tax exemptions

1 hour ago

We need clear foreign exchange policy to address petroleum price hikes – Duncan Amoah We need clear foreign exchange policy to address petroleum price hikes – Duncan ...

1 hour ago

23 persons caged for attacking palace over sale of Kweiman land 23 persons caged for attacking palace over sale of Kweiman land

1 hour ago

Bawumia promises to introduce One Constituency 10 Appointments Policy if elected President Bawumia promises to introduce ‘One Constituency 10 Appointments Policy’ if elect...

1 hour ago

Minority blasts Akufo-Addo over new Affordable Housing project Minority blasts Akufo-Addo over ‘new’ Affordable Housing project

1 hour ago

Friday August 4 declared public holiday to mark Founders Day Friday August 4 declared public holiday to mark Founders’ Day

1 hour ago

Saglemi completion costly – Akufo-Addo defends decision to start new national affordable housing project Saglemi completion costly – Akufo-Addo defends decision to start new national af...

2 hours ago

Revoke L.I.2462 immediately—Coalition of environmental organization picket at parliament house Revoke L.I.2462 immediately—Coalition of environmental organization picket at pa...

2 hours ago

Auditor-General directs GMet to go after GCAA, GACL to recover 10 million debt Auditor-General directs GMet to go after GCAA, GACL to recover $10 million debt

Just in....
body-container-line