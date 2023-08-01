ModernGhana logo
Final year students to pay GHS40 to activate enrollment for National Service latest by August 19

The National Service Scheme (NSS) has released PIN codes for over 140,000 final year tertiary students to enroll for the 2023/2024 national service.

Students are required to pay GHS40 to activate the enrollment process.

The NSS announced that it has released PIN codes for 142,381 final year students from 125 accredited institutions who have registered so far.

The codes were released on the NSS website for students to access using their index numbers and date of birth.

After accessing the PIN codes, students must pay GHS40 at any ADB Bank branch or GHS41 via MTN MoMo to complete enrollment.

According to NSS Corporate Affairs Ag. Director Ambrose Entsiwah Jnr, “All eligible final year Ghanaian students are advised to ensure that they personally complete the enrollment process to avoid errors that may subsequently affect processing for their deployment.”

Final year students have until August 19, 2023 to complete the enrollment process.

The NSS is calling on accredited tertiary institutions that are yet to submit their final year student lists to do so immediately in order for them to be enrolled as well.

The National Service Scheme coordinates the mandatory one-year national service for graduates of accredited tertiary institutions in Ghana.

Over 100,000 students are deployed annually across the country for their service.

