ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
01.08.2023 Headlines

Urban Roads Accountant Osman Amin, one other involved in GHS333,851 ‘chop chop’ – Auditor-General’s report

Urban Roads Accountant Osman Amin, one other involved in GHS333,851 chop chop – Auditor-Generals report
01.08.2023 LISTEN

The Department of Urban Roads in the Greater Accra Region has been cited in the Auditor-General’s report for failing to account for revenue amounting to GHS333,851.

This is contained in the Auditor General’s report of the audit conducted on public accounts of Ghana Ministries, Departments, and other agencies for the year ending December 31, 2022.

In the report, the Auditor-General said the Accountant of the Department of Urban Roads, Mr. Mohammed Osman Amin, and an Account Staff, Mr. Joy Tetteh collected revenue totalling GHS333,851 but failed to account for it.

The revenue was collected from January 2020 to March 2022.

“Contrary to Regulation 46 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378) we noted that, the Accountant, Mr. Mohammed Osman Amin, and an Accounts staff, Mr. Joy Tettey of the Department of Urban Roads, Greater Accra Region collected revenue totalling GH¢333,851.00 for the period January 2020 to March 2022 but failed to account for it,” part of the report by the Auditor-General said.

The Auditor-General has recommended that the Chief Director of the Department of Urban Roads in the Great Accra Region should ensure that the Ag. Regional Director recovers the amount of GH¢333,851.00 from Mr. Mohammed Osman Amin and Mr. Joy Tettey and pays same into the Auditor-General’s Recoveries Account at the Bank of Ghana.

If the attempt to recover the money from the duo is unsuccessful, the Auditor-General has directed that the money should be recovered from the Ag. Regional Director of Urban Roads.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

55 minutes ago

VIDEO: I'll pick forms to contest Akuapem North parliamentary seat —Sammi Awuku reveals [VIDEO]: ‘I'll pick forms to contest Akuapem North parliamentary seat’ — Sammi A...

1 hour ago

Channel your bitter energy on Akufo-Addo-led government to your homosexual son —Owusu-Bempah fires KKD ‘Channel your bitter energy on Akufo-Addo-led government to your homosexual son’...

1 hour ago

2024 Elections: Bawumia is strategic candidate who will make our work easier to sell —Sammi Awuku 2024 Elections: ‘Bawumia is strategic candidate who will make our work easier to...

1 hour ago

General Buhari, NPP communicator left and Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson Read wide to avoid embarrassment – Buhari jabs Ato Forson over “Ghana going into...

1 hour ago

From left to right: Former President John Dramani Mahama, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, 2024 polls: NPP potential candidates trailing Mahama in most swing regions – Pol...

1 hour ago

ECOWAS Heads of State must meet immediately over rampant coups — Sulemana Braimah ECOWAS Heads of State must meet immediately over rampant coups — Sulemana Braima...

1 hour ago

Final year students to pay GHS40 to activate enrollment for National Service latest by August 19 Final year students to pay GHS40 to activate enrollment for National Service lat...

1 hour ago

Accra: Urban Roads Accountant Osman Amin fraudulently withdraws GHS1.5 million from departments account Accra: Urban Roads Accountant Osman Amin fraudulently withdraws GHS1.5 million f...

1 hour ago

Urban Roads Accountant Osman Amin, one other involved in GHS333,851 chop chop – Auditor-Generals report Urban Roads Accountant Osman Amin, one other involved in GHS333,851 ‘chop chop’ ...

1 hour ago

Ablakwa to lead Enough of the Looting Demo after fingering Gabby Otchere-Darko in GHS187.3mscandal Ablakwa to lead ‘Enough of the Looting Demo’ after fingering Gabby Otchere-Darko...

Just in....
body-container-line