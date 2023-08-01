Urban Roads Accountant Osman Amin, one other involved in GHS333,851 ‘chop chop’ – Auditor-General’s report

01.08.2023 LISTEN

The Department of Urban Roads in the Greater Accra Region has been cited in the Auditor-General’s report for failing to account for revenue amounting to GHS333,851.

This is contained in the Auditor General’s report of the audit conducted on public accounts of Ghana Ministries, Departments, and other agencies for the year ending December 31, 2022.

In the report, the Auditor-General said the Accountant of the Department of Urban Roads, Mr. Mohammed Osman Amin, and an Account Staff, Mr. Joy Tetteh collected revenue totalling GHS333,851 but failed to account for it.

The revenue was collected from January 2020 to March 2022.

“Contrary to Regulation 46 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378) we noted that, the Accountant, Mr. Mohammed Osman Amin, and an Accounts staff, Mr. Joy Tettey of the Department of Urban Roads, Greater Accra Region collected revenue totalling GH¢333,851.00 for the period January 2020 to March 2022 but failed to account for it,” part of the report by the Auditor-General said.

The Auditor-General has recommended that the Chief Director of the Department of Urban Roads in the Great Accra Region should ensure that the Ag. Regional Director recovers the amount of GH¢333,851.00 from Mr. Mohammed Osman Amin and Mr. Joy Tettey and pays same into the Auditor-General’s Recoveries Account at the Bank of Ghana.

If the attempt to recover the money from the duo is unsuccessful, the Auditor-General has directed that the money should be recovered from the Ag. Regional Director of Urban Roads.