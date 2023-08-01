Kpone-Katamanso MCE involve in accident

ModernGhana logo
Mr Samuel Okoe Amanquah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Assembly (KKMA), was involved in a fatal accident in the early hours of Monday, July 31, 2023.

The MCE and his wife were heading towards Accra from Kpone when the unfortunate incident happened on the spot of the defunct toll booth near the China Mall area, off the Accra Tema Motorway at 05:30 hours.

Confirming the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Abdela Abdulai, the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said Mr Amanquah and his wife were responding to treatment at a health facility in Tema.

Mr Abdulai cautioned that no one should read any spiritual meaning into the unfortunate incident, saying it had the tendency to create disaffection in the party, especially going into the forthcoming Parliamentary primaries.

This is the second time the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive has been involved in a fatal accident in recent times.

Mr Abdulai said had it not been for the couple using their seat belt, the story would have been completely different, hence it was important for drivers and other car users to fasten their seat belts anytime they set their vehicles in motion.

He hinted that the MCE would soon be discharged to continue with his work as the head of the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality Assembly.

It will be recalled that on July 26, this year Mr Amanquah filed his nomination form at the NPP Kpone-Katamanso Constituency Office to contest in the forthcoming Parliamentary primaries of the party.

Mr Amanquah told the GNA afterwards that the NPP was ready to win the Kpone-Katamanso Constituency Parliamentary Seat for the first time under the fourth republic.

He further hinted that he was the best person to lead the NPP in Kpone Katamanso for Victory in 2024, saying that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) dominance in the constituency since 1992 would be a thing of the past.

The Kpone-Katamanso MCE called for unity amongst the rank and file of the party to guarantee their win of the seat in the Elections 2024.

About 1,035 delegates are expected to cast their votes in the forthcoming NPP parliamentary primaries, expected to come off in November this year.

GNA

