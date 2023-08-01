ModernGhana logo
‘Channel your bitter energy on Akufo-Addo-led government to your homosexual son’ — Owusu-Bempah fires KKD

01.08.2023

Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah, the Deputy Director of Communications of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken a swipe at veteran Ghanaian media personality Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, popularly known as KKD, over his recent comments about the NPP's "breaking the eight" agenda.

During a widely circulated video interview, KKD described whoever came up with NPP's "break the eight" slogan as "mad."

His statement sparked a wave of criticism from NPP members, who find his remarks disrespectful and offensive.

Speaking on NEAT FM's “Ghana Montie” morning show, Ernest Kofi Owusu-Bempah voiced his displeasure, stating that KKD has "lost his senses."

He further accused him of making unsound criticisms driven by his bitterness towards the Akufo-Addo-led government.

"He [KKD] has a big problem. His argument and criticism are born out of bitterness," Owusu-Bempah asserted during the interview.

Taking the confrontation further, Owusu-Bempah directed KKD to direct his "bitter energy" to his son.

"KKD should be advising his son now to repent as gay," he stated.

Gideon Afful Amoako
