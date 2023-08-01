ModernGhana logo
01.08.2023 Crime & Punishment

Treason trial: I wasn’t part of alleged coup plot meeting — Airforce Corporal

01.08.2023

Airforce Corporal Seidu Abubakar, the seventh accused person out of the nine persons standing trial over an alleged high treason, says he is not part of the meeting, which birthed the alleged plot to overthrow the government.

Corporal Abubakar also denied taking part in the discussions held at the Next Door Beach Resort, Teshie on the subject matter.

He said this when he gave his evidence-in-chief at the High Court trying them.

He admitted knowing Lance Airforce Corporal (LAC) Ali Solomon, the eighth accused person, his colleague in the Ghana Armed Forces, both Northerners, living in the same barracks.

The accused person said in September 2018, the two (he and Ali Solomon) were on their way to buy fish when Ali had a call from Sylvester Akankpewu, their neighbour, to meet him at the Beach Resort.

He said when they got there, they saw a group of people under one of the summer huts and they also settled under another.

Corporal Abubakar said Ali Solomon then called Sylvester for a private chat, and that he was not involved in that conversation.

In a Cross-examination, it was put to Abubakar that at the said meeting on June 27, 2018, he and the others were incited to repeat the 1979 coup d’etat, which was staged by some junior ranked military officers, but Abubakar insisted he did not know what was discussed and the participants.

Abubakar, Ali, the late Dr Frederick Mac Palm, Donyo Kafui, Debrah, Johannes Zikpi, Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli, Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan, Dekuwine, Corporal Sylvester Akankpewon and Assistant Commissioner of Police Dr Benjamin Agordzo are standing trial in the case.

They have pleaded not guilty to their respective charges.

GNA

