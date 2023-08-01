ModernGhana logo
01.08.2023 Health

Ghana needs wellness centres to promote routine health screening — GCPS

The Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons (GCPS) has urged the government to to establish wellness clinics across the country to aid routine health screening.

Dr Richard Adanu, Rector of GCPS, said that was crucial to help fight non-communicable diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure.

He said this during a health screening exercise for residents of Chorkor in the Ablekuma South Constituency and its environs as part of the College’s 20th-anniversary celebration.

''It is best for people to annually go for health checkups at least once a year to have their blood pressure and blood sugar checked as well as their general healthcare for early diagnosis and treatment,'' Dr Adanu said.

He noted that diabetes and hypertension did not demonstrate obvious symptoms hence the public must regularly go for health screening to know their status.

Dr Adanu said the health screening exercise was to give back to society and advised Ghanaians to utilise the wellness clinics established by the Ghana Health Service around them.

Residents of Chorkor were screened for general illnesses, ENT services (ear, nose, and throat), eye examination, dental problems and offered family planning services.

Dr Justina Ansah, Vice President of the College and the Chairperson for the anniversary planning committee, said the Community was chosen because it was deprived and had many health needs.

“We decided to choose a deprived community, over the years we have gone to other communities like Bawjuasi, but we wanted a community in Accra that is deprived and we researched and found out that Chorkor Chemuana is the right place to conduct this exercise,'' she said.

Dr Ansah said poor sanitary in the Community posed health risks to the residents and appealed to the local Assembly and other stakeholders to address the situation.

