ECOWAS Heads of State must meet immediately over rampant coups — Sulemana Braimah

Sulemana Braimah, the Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), has called on West African leaders to convene an emergency meeting focused on curbing the recent spate of military coups in the subregion.

He argued that a high-level meeting focused on understanding and preventing further coups is urgently needed.

In a tweet on Tuesday, August 1, Braimah specified that the ECOWAS heads of state gathering should focus on two key questions:

1. Why are the coups happening?
2. How can we make democracy work for our citizens as it should?

The media advocate’s call comes just days after Niger experienced its fifth coup since independence on July 26th.

Soldiers from the presidential guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum and announced his overthrow on state television.

A junta led by General Abdourahamane Tchiani has now taken power.

The incident in Niger, which endured its last coup in 2010, represents the first military takeover in the country in over a decade.

It follows similar coups in neighboring Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso in recent years, leading some analysts to label the region a "coup belt."

Regional bodies like the African Union and ECOWAS have strongly condemned the coup in Niger and called for constitutional rule to be immediately restored.

