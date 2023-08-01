ModernGhana logo
Ghana Atomic Energy Commission pays over GHS21,500 unearned salary to former staff

The Auditor General has release his report of audit conducted on public accounts of Ghana Ministries, Departments, and other agencies for the year ended December 31, 2022.

In the report made available on the website of the Ghana Audit Service, the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission has been cited for paying unearned salary to a former staff by name Mr. Aminu Alabani.

In the report, the Auditor General notes that although Mr. Aminu’s contract was terminated in March 2021, he was still paid salaries from March to December 2021.

“Contrary to Regulation 92 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378) we noted that, Mr. Aminu Alabani with Staff ID 731100 whose appointment was terminated on 1 March 2021 was validated and paid total unearned salaries of GH¢21,557.64 from March 2021 to December 2021,” part of the Auditor General’s report said.

In it’s recommendation, the Auditor General has directed the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission Director-General to ensure that the Director of Finance recover the amount of GH¢21,557.64 with interest at the prevailing Bank of Ghana rate from Mr. Aminu Alabani and pay same into the Auditor-General’s Recoveries Account at Bank of Ghana.

The Auditor General adds that if the Commission fails to recover the money, the amount should be recovered from the Director-General and Validators.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

