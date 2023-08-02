Edem Agbana to donate 2,145 mathematical sets to BECE Candidates in Ketu North

As the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) draws near, various organizations and individuals have started gearing up to support the candidates with materials that will aid them in their preparation for the exams.

One of the notable forms of support that is usually provided to candidates is the donation of mathematical sets, pens and pencils.

Mr. Eric Edem Agbana, the NDC Parliamentary candidate of Ketu North Constituency whose vision drives change in Ketu North including the enviable education sector, has also announced the donation of 2,145 mathematical sets to BECE candidates in his beloved Ketu North Municipality.

Mr. Agbana speaking to Mr. Japhet Festus Gbede, DFS LIVE NEWS Volta Regional Coordinator on Monday, indicated that the donation is not just a show of philanthropy, but will also go a long way to boost the confidence of his candidates.

When candidates have access to the necessary tools, they tend to feel more prepared and confident in their ability to excel in the examination.

He wrote on his Facebook page "Ahead of the Basic Education Certificate Examination slated from 7th August to 11th August 2023, all 2145 BECE candidates, from the 86 Public and Private Junior High Schools within my beloved Ketu North Constituency, will receive a Mathematical Set from us.

"Sadly during their last mock examination organized by the schools, some teachers brought to my attention the lack of mathematical sets by some of the students, part of his statement reads.

"In response to this request, my Constituency Executives and I, will visit all the schools to encourage the candidates, and make a presentation to all the students ahead of their examination and wish them well".

The NDC Parliamentary Candidate aspirant of Ketu North has expressed satisfaction with the working relationship he has built with the Ketu North Education Office.

He encouraged them to keep knocking at his door, and assured them of his readiness to join hands with them to improve education in the District.

The Ketu North Parliamentary candidate hopeful has expressed appreciation to the chairman of Public Account Committee (PAC) and the current Member of Parliament for the Comstituency, Hon. James Klutsey Avedzi, his constituency executives, and philanthropists helping him to put the Ketu North on the world map.

"I am grateful to our MP, Hon James Klutse Avedzi , and my friends, for their support towards this project", he noted.

Ahead of the donation, Mr. Agbana advised the students to stay away from examination malpractice.