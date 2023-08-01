ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Economic crisis: It’s premature to say we have turned a corner – Economist

Headlines Economist Dr. Patrick Asuming
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Economist Dr. Patrick Asuming

Economist and Finance Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, Dr. Patrick Asuming has reacted to the Finance Minister's announcement that Ghana has turned the corner after going through a hard economic crisis.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta was in Parliament on Monday, July 31, and indicated that things have gotten better.

“Mr. Speaker, it is no exaggeration to say we cannot find another period in our history where so many different headwinds hit our economy at the same time with unrelenting speed and scale. Thankfully, as the numbers are beginning to show and as many Hon. Members of the House have indicated to me in our engagements, we have, together as a nation, turned the corner,” the Finance Minister said.

Speaking to Citi News, Dr. Patrick Asuming argued that the data says otherwise.

In his view, the pronouncement by the Minister of Finance is premature as the country continues to be faced with economic difficulty.

“The first thing is that I wouldn’t interpret the phrase we have turned a corner to mean we are doing well. I don’t see that the economy has really turned a corner. I think it’s too premature to say we have turned a corner,” Dr. Patrick Asuming said.

The Economist continued, “If you look at the indicators he’s referring to. That inflation has softened, yes inflation might have softened but the rate we are running is still historically high. So you can’t use that to say we have turned any corner.

“If you juxtapose that comment it’s the revisions he himself has made to some of the targets you will hardly come to the conclusion that we have turned a corner.”

According to Dr. Patrick Asuming, whatever marginal relative stability the country is seeing is just not enough to conclude that we have turned a corner.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

12 minutes ago

Government to restructure GHS31billion Pension Funds Government to restructure GHS31billion Pension Funds

12 minutes ago

BoG shouldn't entirely be blamed for GH60.81bn loss – Adu Sarkodie BoG shouldn't entirely be blamed for GH¢60.81bn loss – Adu Sarkodie

12 minutes ago

Godfred Yeboah Dame Court stops Cassius Mining from filing another international arbitration against...

12 minutes ago

Sedina Tamakloe Attionu Runaway ex-MASLOC boss to open defence

12 minutes ago

Policy failures caused BoGs Gh60bn loss – Economist Policy failures caused BoG’s Gh¢60bn loss – Economist

12 minutes ago

We're engaging IPPs on debt relief for the energy sector - Ken Ofori-Atta We're engaging IPPs on debt relief for the energy sector - Ken Ofori-Atta

12 minutes ago

Budget review: GH20billion cut in expenditure way more than enough – Abena Osei-Asare Budget review: ‘GH¢20billion cut in expenditure way more than enough’ – Abena Os...

2 hours ago

APJohanna Geron - AFPJohn Wessels Senegal opposition leader charged with formenting insurrection, his party dissol...

2 hours ago

Economist Dr. Patrick Asuming Economic crisis: It’s premature to say we have turned a corner – Economist

2 hours ago

Ghana Atomic Energy Commission pays over GHS21,500 unearned salary to former staff Ghana Atomic Energy Commission pays over GHS21,500 unearned salary to former sta...

Just in....
body-container-line