Economic crisis: It’s premature to say we have turned a corner – Economist

Economist and Finance Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, Dr. Patrick Asuming has reacted to the Finance Minister's announcement that Ghana has turned the corner after going through a hard economic crisis.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta was in Parliament on Monday, July 31, and indicated that things have gotten better.

“Mr. Speaker, it is no exaggeration to say we cannot find another period in our history where so many different headwinds hit our economy at the same time with unrelenting speed and scale. Thankfully, as the numbers are beginning to show and as many Hon. Members of the House have indicated to me in our engagements, we have, together as a nation, turned the corner,” the Finance Minister said.

Speaking to Citi News, Dr. Patrick Asuming argued that the data says otherwise.

In his view, the pronouncement by the Minister of Finance is premature as the country continues to be faced with economic difficulty.

“The first thing is that I wouldn’t interpret the phrase we have turned a corner to mean we are doing well. I don’t see that the economy has really turned a corner. I think it’s too premature to say we have turned a corner,” Dr. Patrick Asuming said.

The Economist continued, “If you look at the indicators he’s referring to. That inflation has softened, yes inflation might have softened but the rate we are running is still historically high. So you can’t use that to say we have turned any corner.

“If you juxtapose that comment it’s the revisions he himself has made to some of the targets you will hardly come to the conclusion that we have turned a corner.”

According to Dr. Patrick Asuming, whatever marginal relative stability the country is seeing is just not enough to conclude that we have turned a corner.