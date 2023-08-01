ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘My Mother reported me to police for abandoning school to pursue music’ – Pat Thomas reveals

Social News My Mother reported me to police for abandoning school to pursue music – Pat Thomas reveals
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Ghanaian highlife musician Pat Thomas opens up about how his mother reported him to the police for pursuing a career in music.

81202393606-pulwo0a442-81202391232-pat-1.jpeg

In an interview on Citi TV’s entertainment and lifestyle show “Upside Down,” Pat Thomas revealed that he decided to leave school in Techiman to pursue his dream of becoming a musician.

81202393606-uypcsgfsrm-81202391232-pat-thomasss.jpeg

Ironically, his mother, who was also a musician, was not happy with his decision and reported him to the police.

“My mother was a musician… but she didn’t want me to do music. She thought it was a waste of time…She reported me to the police, and they came to arrest me—forgetting that she was also a musician,” he said.

81202393606-h40o2r6eey-81202391232-pat-2.jpeg

The most intense moment of the interview came when the legendary singer revealed that, while he regrets not taking his education more seriously, his decision to pursue a career in music has ultimately been a successful one.

He is currently considered as one of Ghana’s most successful Highlife musicians, releasing hit songs such as “Sika Ye Mogya”, and “Mewo Akoma”.

81202393606-uypcsgfsrm-81202391232-pat-thomasss.jpeg

The highlife legend will celebrate his 50th year in music with a concert at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Friday, August 4, 2023.

The concert, titled “Pat Thomas Highlife Night,” will feature performances by some of Ghana’s top highlife musicians, such as Kojo Antwi, Kwabena Kwabena, and Kuami Eugene, as well as a special tribute to the “Meyo Akoma” crooner’s career.

The link to the full interview is below

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Kitchen scandal: Gabby involved in GHS187million West Blue deal — Ablakwa reveals Kitchen scandal: Gabby involved in GHS187million West Blue deal — Ablakwa reveal...

1 hour ago

My Mother reported me to police for abandoning school to pursue music – Pat Thomas reveals ‘My Mother reported me to police for abandoning school to pursue music’ – Pat Th...

1 hour ago

Government to restructure GHS31billion Pension Funds Government to restructure GHS31billion Pension Funds

1 hour ago

BoG shouldn't entirely be blamed for GH60.81bn loss – Adu Sarkodie BoG shouldn't entirely be blamed for GH¢60.81bn loss – Adu Sarkodie

1 hour ago

Godfred Yeboah Dame Court stops Cassius Mining from filing another international arbitration against...

1 hour ago

Sedina Tamakloe Attionu Runaway ex-MASLOC boss to open defence

1 hour ago

Policy failures caused BoGs Gh60bn loss – Economist Policy failures caused BoG’s Gh¢60bn loss – Economist

1 hour ago

We're engaging IPPs on debt relief for the energy sector - Ken Ofori-Atta We're engaging IPPs on debt relief for the energy sector - Ken Ofori-Atta

1 hour ago

Budget review: GH20billion cut in expenditure way more than enough – Abena Osei-Asare Budget review: ‘GH¢20billion cut in expenditure way more than enough’ – Abena Os...

3 hours ago

APJohanna Geron - AFPJohn Wessels Senegal opposition leader charged with formenting insurrection, his party dissol...

Just in....
body-container-line