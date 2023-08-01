Chale Collective brings African diaspora crowd out for Trivia Night in Accra

On Friday evening, the Chale Collective, a group of African Americans, Afro-Brits, Afro-Europeans, and Native Ghanaians hosted Chale Collective Trivia Night at Captain Yaws in Osu, Accra.

This remarkable event brought together adults from for an unforgettable night of trivia and music.

Clint owner of Captain Yaos thanking the crowd for their support

The Chale Collective focuses on producing events that unite The African Diaspora in Ghana and practice circular economy directing spending power to Ghana Black Businesses.

Chale Collective Member Maurice Nii Ayiyey Cheetham, a Ghanaian American says “We love to enjoy ourselves, I frequent a lot of restaurants and lounges in Greater Accra but realized I’m not spending my money with people that look like me and ensuring sure my Cedis circulates with my uncles, aunties, and cousins that look like me.”

“Our Chale Collective Group Members, Gabriel Ammah, Andy Ansomah, Adwao Yeboa Davis, Kindra Parker, and Maurice Nii Ayitey Cheetham have all committed to actively doing our part in producing great events while supporting Ghana Black Business with great service and products. This does mean that our events are limited to certain people but we are focused on increasing exposure and generating sales for those businesses,” he added.

The event featured teams competing in games and trivia questions focused on African diaspora history, music, and sports.

An exciting segment called “Name that Tune” involved teams competing to name a song by title and artist.

Chale Collective Member Adowah Yeboah Davis and Lead Trivia Organizer presenting African Trivia Questions to the teams

According to Andy Kwadwo Asamoah, a leading member of the Challe Collective, the purpose of the event was to build networks within Ghana's thriving African diaspora community.

"We are Africans from Europe and America who are living here in Ghana. We decided to come together to play games, have fun, and release stress after our week-long activities," said Asamoah.

He added, "We want this group to be like an international group because not all of us grew up in Ghana but we have Ghanaian Roots in Africa. We have many of us Africans in France, the UK, the US, Australia, and other countries. So when we come back home, it’s nice to have a network where we can connect, interact, and support each other.”

"One thing I’ve learned since being back in Ghana is that we all have to be a bit more patient with things because, in the outside world, we get things very fast. Things move quickly and this is not always the case in Ghana," Kwadwo Asamoah further remarked.

The African diaspora refers to the communities throughout the world that descend from the historic mass dispersion of Africans, especially during the Atlantic slave trade.

According to some of the attendees, the Chale Collective Events help Adult Diasporans in Ghana maintain a sense of community and connection to their roots while also supporting Native Ghanaian Black Businesses.

Good times for friends from all over the African Diaspora to come join and have fun

The competition was intense while teams competed for prizes from sponsors such as 500 Degrees Hat Company, A&C Fitness Gym and the gracious host Captain Yaw Restaurant.

Challe Collectiva Trivia Night Team Winners "The Mangoes" came out on top after a tough battle with the Honest Party Team