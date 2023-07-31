LG dominates large screen TV market

LG Electronics has achieved a remarkable milestone by commanding 60 percent of the OLED TV market in the first quarter of 2023, according to the latest market research from Omdia. With its commitment to excellence and relentless pursuit of customer experience innovation, LG has become the preferred choice in the premium TV segment. This article explores LG’s achievements, its market dominance, and the future of OLED TVs.

LG’s OLED TVs have gained popularity worldwide due to their unrivalled contrast, delivering perfect blacks and true-to-life colors. The thinness and flexibility of LG OLED TVs have also contributed to their growing demand. These TVs offer an unparalleled viewing experience, providing exceptional picture quality and immersion.

Last year, LG surpassed an impressive milestone by shipping over 15 million OLED TVs since their initial launch in 2013. This achievement solidified LG as the first OLED TV maker to reach such a significant milestone. In the first quarter of 2023, LG accounted for over 70 percent of the market for ultra-large OLED TVs, further establishing its dominance in the premium TV segment.

“As we observe an increasing number of tech firms’ desire to jump into the OLED TV business, it’s worthwhile that we have been pursuing the premium TV market with OLED TVs for 10 years,” said LG Electronics West African Operations, Home Entertainment TV Division leader, Choongbae Seok.

“The key business in the premium TV market ended up being OLED, and we’re proud to have led the trend. LG has been working tirelessly for the past decade to realise the immense potential of OLED. Building on what it has achieved so far, the company will continue to create and innovate over the next decade, exploring more of the near limitless possibilities presented by its self-lit technology to deliver ever-greater customer value”, he said.

LG offers an increasingly diverse line-up of OLED TVs and other big-size TVs with various screen sizes (from 42 to 97 inches), 8K and 4K options, and distinctive designs to choose from. Boasting an array of convenient and image-enhancing features, the company's OLED TVs, QNED TVs, NanoCell TVs and UHD TVs deliver unique customer experiences and next-level viewing immersion.

LG ULTRA LARGE TVs

LG's Ultra Large TVs are essential for every home theatre, bringing you a wide-screen display to make you feel like you are in a cinema. The stunning wide-screen TVs combine sleek designs with powerful technology. These Ultra Large TVs will upgrade every home entertainment system. LG Ultra Large TV Lineup features OLED, QNED, NanoCell, and UHD, which are available in ultra large sizes. There's more choice than ever before across our whole range of TV brands, making it easy to find the TV that's right for you in an ultra large size that complements your space. These TVs range from 88 to 75 inches in screen size.

Bigger Enjoyment

Everything is more immersive on a big screen. The bigger the screen, the more immersive your content becomes. Get that big stadium feel while watching your favourite sports, and feel closer to characters when watching movies or playing games.

Ultra large TVs elevate any interior

Ultra large LG TVs are made to enhance the mood of your interior. Super-slim and optimised for wall mounting, even the 86-inch screen hangs flush against your wall to maximise your space and your viewing pleasure.

Real 8K - Experience stunning 8K resolution on ultra large TVs

LG's ultra large TVs are available in 8K as well as 4K. As the size of the screen increases, so does the amount of detail you can see. With Real 8K, LG's ultra large 8K TVs take detail to another level, delivering visuals like nothing you've ever seen before across a variety of models.

Make your moments better with an ultra large LG TV. It improves and complements the things you do at home, whether it's working or exercising. And they're the perfect addition to a brand new home. Choose LG to get a bigger and better viewing experience, enhance your lifestyle, and elevate your home’s interior.

Find the best ultra large TV for you when you visit https://www.lg.com/africa/ultra-large-tvs

LG OLED TV

With premium self-lit picture quality, powerful image processing technologies and an enhanced webOS platform offering even more smart features and services, LG OLED TVs elevate the viewing experience as only LG OLED can. Featuring LG’s advanced OLED panel, the G2 series models are in a class of their own. The next level in OLED’s evolution, the OLED evo technology featured in both G2 and select C2 series delivers higher brightness for ultra-realistic images with amazing clarity and detail. Powered by LG’s new α (Alpha) 9 Gen 5 intelligent processor, the company’s Brightness BoosterTM technology enables G2 series TVs to deliver even more brightness through improved heat dissipation and a more advanced algorithm. LG’s G2 series introduces a new 83-inch model and the world’s first 97-inch OLED model to complement the 55-, 65- and 77-inch TVs already in the line-up. The LG G2 series delivers a refined design with its attractive flush-to-the-wall Gallery Design. https://www.lg.com/africa/oled-tvs

LG QNED TV

Demonstrating its continuing leadership in the LCD TV space, another dominating large screen TV is the QNED TV. Boasting LG’s own Quantum Dot NanoCell technology, the fresh range offers stellar color reproduction with 100 percent color volume. Able to deliver rich, accurate colors in the brightest and darkest areas of a scene, LG QNED Mini LED TV is capable of amazing contrast thanks to LG’s Precision Dimming Technology. All models starting from the QNED90eries are certified for 100% color consistency so viewers see the same, high quality image every time, even at different viewing angles. The bigger the screen, the smaller the details need to be. https://www.lg.com/africa/qned-tvs

LG UHD TV

