ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo’s gov’t has overstayed his welcome; tolerate and boot NPP out in 2024 – John Jinapor to Ghanaians

Headlines John Abdulai Jinapor
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
John Abdulai Jinapor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Yapei-Kusawgu, John Abdulai Jinapor has expressed his disappointment in the Mid-Year Budget Review presented by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The Finance Minister was in Parliament on Monday, July 31, and informed Ghanaians that through the efforts of government, the country has turned the corner after enduring the harsh economic crisis since last year.

“Mr. Speaker, it is no exaggeration to say we cannot find another period in our history where so many different headwinds hit our economy at the same time with unrelenting speed and scale. Thankfully, as the numbers are beginning to show and as many Hon. Members of the House have indicated to me in our engagements, we have, together as a nation, turned the corner,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.

Speaking to Citi News this evening, John Abdulai Jinapor argued that after borrowing over GHS100 billion, the Finance Minister cannot tell Ghanaians that the country has turned a corner.

He insists that it’s either government is just incompetent or confused.

“You have borrowed about GHS100 billion and you tell us we are turning a corner, I mean with the greatest of respect this government is either confused, inept, or incompetent.

“The Minister of Finance is living in a different world. He’s missing all the targets. Go and check the revenue targets, he’s missed them all,” the MP for Yapei-Kusawgu said.

In his view, John Abdulai Jinapor says Ghanaians should buckle up, endure the hardships under President Akufo-Addo’s government and vote out the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 General Election.

“The ordinary Ghanaian is going through a level of unpredictability and excruciating suffering. Last year’s inflation was about 40%. This year’s inflation is about 31%. That is year on year.

“Look, this government they have overstayed their welcome. We just have no choice but to tolerate them for another year then we just boot them out,” John Abdulai Jinapor urged Ghanaians.

In his general assessment of the Mid-Year Budget Review, the MP for Yapei-Kusawgu fears that the suffering in the country is going to get worst.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of FixTheCountry Movement ‘If you're smart, never get married’ – Oliver Barker advises young men

1 hour ago

John Abdulai Jinapor Akufo-Addo’s gov’t has overstayed his welcome; tolerate and boot NPP out in 2024...

1 hour ago

Ofori-Attas claim that we have turned a corner is false; our woes have rather deepened – Ato Forson Ofori-Atta’s claim that we have turned a corner is false; our woes have rather d...

1 hour ago

It's by the Lords doing we've salvaged the economy; businesses are gradually recovering — Ken Ofori-Atta It's by the Lords doing we've salvaged the economy; businesses are gradually rec...

1 hour ago

Our exchange rate has stabilised; economy is showing signs of recovery — Finance Minister ‘Our exchange rate has stabilised; economy is showing signs of recovery’ — Finan...

2 hours ago

Finance Minister has failed to turn the corner; we're rather deep in our economic woes— Minority ‘Finance Minister has failed to turn the corner; we're rather deep in our econom...

4 hours ago

Vote NPP out; Akufo-Addos administration the biggest threat to the survival of our democracy — Mahama ‘Vote NPP out; Akufo-Addo’s administration the biggest threat to the survival of...

4 hours ago

Ken Ofori-Atta, Ghana's Finance Minister [Full text] Ken Ofori Atta presents 2023 mid-year budget review

4 hours ago

Over 160,000 jobs created under One District One Factory initiative – Ofori-Atta Over 160,000 jobs created under One District One Factory initiative – Ofori-Atta...

5 hours ago

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister Ghana's economic growth declined from 5.1% in 2021 to 3.1% in 2022 against proje...

Just in....
body-container-line