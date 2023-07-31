Akufo-Addo’s gov’t has overstayed his welcome; tolerate and boot NPP out in 2024 – John Jinapor to Ghanaians

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Yapei-Kusawgu, John Abdulai Jinapor has expressed his disappointment in the Mid-Year Budget Review presented by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The Finance Minister was in Parliament on Monday, July 31, and informed Ghanaians that through the efforts of government, the country has turned the corner after enduring the harsh economic crisis since last year.

“Mr. Speaker, it is no exaggeration to say we cannot find another period in our history where so many different headwinds hit our economy at the same time with unrelenting speed and scale. Thankfully, as the numbers are beginning to show and as many Hon. Members of the House have indicated to me in our engagements, we have, together as a nation, turned the corner,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.

Speaking to Citi News this evening, John Abdulai Jinapor argued that after borrowing over GHS100 billion, the Finance Minister cannot tell Ghanaians that the country has turned a corner.

He insists that it’s either government is just incompetent or confused.

“You have borrowed about GHS100 billion and you tell us we are turning a corner, I mean with the greatest of respect this government is either confused, inept, or incompetent.

“The Minister of Finance is living in a different world. He’s missing all the targets. Go and check the revenue targets, he’s missed them all,” the MP for Yapei-Kusawgu said.

In his view, John Abdulai Jinapor says Ghanaians should buckle up, endure the hardships under President Akufo-Addo’s government and vote out the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 General Election.

“The ordinary Ghanaian is going through a level of unpredictability and excruciating suffering. Last year’s inflation was about 40%. This year’s inflation is about 31%. That is year on year.

“Look, this government they have overstayed their welcome. We just have no choice but to tolerate them for another year then we just boot them out,” John Abdulai Jinapor urged Ghanaians.

In his general assessment of the Mid-Year Budget Review, the MP for Yapei-Kusawgu fears that the suffering in the country is going to get worst.