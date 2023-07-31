Seth Terkper says 2023 mid-year budget review is retrogressive

Former Finance Minister Seth Terkper has criticized the 2023 Mid-year budget review presented by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to Mr. Terkper, the mid-year budget review delivered by the finance minister is a downturn.

He said “Listening to the mid-year budget review. The proposed change in our fiscal accounting from cash to commitment basis is a retrogressive and fiscally imprudent step. The difference leaves out arrears just when we should be adopting a semi-accrual budget accounting basis.

“I appreciate this is the basis of the IMF conditions [primary balance driven]. This is not good for a country that has, since 2017, offset and pushed arrears to footnote or memo standards. Note that we had added an a/c payable & receivable module to GIFMIS in 2016."

“I also noted, just 2 days ago, that we have also converted substantial arrears of about US$30b plus to domestic debt and is part of DDEP?” Seth Terkper stated.

Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, the Finance Minister during the 2023 mid-year budget presentation said Ghana's economy is stabilising.

He said the implementation of ongoing fiscal adjustments and sustained investments in Ghanaians have contributed immensely to the stabilization the Ghanaians are seeing in the economy.

“The exchange rate has stabilized, inflation has softened, and interest rates have declined since December 2022, and private investments have been announced due to increased investor confidence in our economy.

“Ordinarily, Mr. Speaker, these positive trends should ease the burden on our pockets. As a Finance Minister and a family man myself, I will continue to work hard to build and sustain a favorable macroeconomic environment, and remain confident that the prices of goods and services would reflect the trend for all of us – for our families and enterprises,” Ken Ofori-Atta stated.